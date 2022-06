The Phillies' worst-case scenario played out Saturday night as Bryce Harper suffered a fractured left thumb and is out indefinitely. Harper was hit in the thumb by a 97 mph Blake Snell fastball in the fourth inning in San Diego. He immediately fell to the ground, clutching his left hand and writhing in pain. Visibly frustrated, Harper said something to Snell, who was apologetic and replied that it was unintentional. Harper shouted back to Snell that he knew it was not on purpose.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO