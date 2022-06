Bryan Danielson’s handpicked opponent to take on Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door was none other than Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE. At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, Bryan Danielson was scheduled to take on Zack Sabre Jr. in a battle to see who was the best technical wrestler in the world. Unfortunately, Danielson revealed that he is not cleared to compete for the event. But, he did announce that he will handpick his replacement to not only take on Sabre at the pay-per-view, but join the Blackpool Combat Club stable and participate in the Blood and Guts cage match on the June 29 episode of AEW Dynamite.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO