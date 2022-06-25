ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Alameda County Fair Food Drive

NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alameda County Fair in will host its annual food drive on Wednesday, June...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Safe and Sane Fireworks Go on Sale in Select Bay Area Cities for July Fourth

Sales of safe and sane fireworks were set to start this week in select Bay Area cities where they are still legal for the Fourth of July holiday. But firefighters are warning that even safe and sane fireworks can be dangerous. Fire officials advise people to think carefully about where and when they use them.
POLITICS
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Counties Ranked as Healthiest in the U.S.: Report

U.S. News & World Report released a report ranking the 100 healthiest communities in the country, and three bay area counties made the list. Santa Clara County, San Mateo County and Marin County are three of the healthiest areas in the nation, according to said report. San Mateo County ranked...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
County
Alameda County, CA
Alameda County, CA
Society
calmatters.network

Fourth of July fireworks show returning to Livermore

The city of Livermore and Livermore Downtown Inc. are gearing up to bring back the in-person Independence Day fireworks show. After transitioning to a virtual show in 2020 and canceling the event in 2021, the family-friendly downtown tradition is set to return this Fourth of July. “We can’t wait to...
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Photos: Pride Parade in San Francisco

The San Francisco Pride Parade returned to city streets Sunday after a pandemic pause. Hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ community members and allies gathered to march down Market Street in a parade so packed that it stretched for hours. Here's a look at some photos of the weekend event.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Narcan in Schools? Santa Clara County Supervisors to Weigh in

It's a life-saving drug that can almost instantly reverse a drug overdose, but the question is whether Narcan should be readily available at schools. On Tuesday, Santa Clara County supervisors will be asked to weigh in on that question and whether to provide additional funding for fentanyl prevention resources in schools and throughout the county.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perishable Food#Carnival Rides#Charity#The Alameda County Fair
NBC Bay Area

Crime Concerns Grow in Oakland's Little Saigon

The call for help in Oakland's Vietnamese community is getting louder. The recent brazen attempt to steal an ATM machine in Little Saigon is leaving business owners feeling angry and helpless. A letter was sent out to city leaders asking for more than just help, the community wants a seat...
OAKLAND, CA
svvoice.com

Great America Sold, Park to Close

Cedar Fair amusement park company announced today that it’s selling the land under Great America to Prologis, a Fremont-based logistics management and real estate company, for $310 million. Cedar Fair will continue to operate the amusement park under a lease for up to 11 years, and will ultimately close the park. The company has operated Great America since 2006.
SANTA CLARA, CA
7x7.com

Blaze your way down the Oakland Cannabis Trail

Visit Oakland has recently launched the Oakland Cannabis Trail, a historical and colorful adventure with unique retail and cannabis-centric experiences for the cannasseur and canna-curious alike. Developed in collaboration with cannabis travel enthusiasts and Oakland’s leading retailers, the Oakland Cannabis Trail offers a curated trip through the Town’s diverse, amazing...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Sacramento

Dispute At Knights Ferry Recreation Area Turns Violent, Vehicle Hits 4 People

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An argument turned violent Sunday evening at a northern California recreation area where a vehicle struck four people in a parking lot. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at Knights Ferry Recreation Area, which is roughly 30 miles northeast of Modesto on the Stanislaus River. In a statement posted to Facebook, officials noted that reports that over 20 people were injured were false. According to investigators, two men and a small group of other people were arguing in the parking lot early in the evening. Following the dispute, the two men got into a vehicle and drove into four people. Witnesses said the passenger in the vehicle brandished a gun. Two of the victims were treated by medical personnel at the scene while the others refused treatment. The victims’ injuries were described as “non-threatening.” No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.
MODESTO, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Firefighters faced busy week in Morgan Hill

Two fires in Morgan Hill in the past week burned a number of structures and a couple acres of vegetation, according to authorities. Firefighters from CalFire and the Morgan Hill Fire Department responded to a vegetation blaze about 3pm June 24 in the area of Hale and Live Oak avenues. The fire burned about two acres before it was extinguished, according to CalFire.
MORGAN HILL, CA
oaklandside.org

Photos: A new annual block party kicks off in deep East Oakland

Over the Juneteenth weekend, 90th Avenue in East Oakland hosted the first annual East Oakland Futures Fest, an afro-futurist-themed block party with food, art, and music performances. A portion of the avenue was commemorated by the city as “Scraperbike Way,” and a new sign was unveiled to mark the designation....
Concord News Journal

Firefighters put out a vegetation fire near Concord

Concord, California – A vegetation fire that broke out near Concord on Friday drew multiple fire units to the scene. By 1 p.m. on Friday, firefighters from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District had arrived at the site and reported that the grass fire was quickly spreading. The fire was only getting started at this point. There was no information immediately available on whether the fire posed a danger to any residences or other structures in the area.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Interstate 80 identified as one of worst corridors in U.S.

RICHMOND, Calif. - Interstate 80 has long been known as a crowded area. AAA identified I-80 west between Maritime Street in Oakland to San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond as one of the worst corridors in the United States, which is expected to be even worse during the July 4 holiday.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

How some Bay Area residents will spend their stimulus checks

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) -- California lawmakers have struck a deal to send $7 billion back to taxpayers to counter soaring inflation. About 23 million California residents will soon receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday.  Opinions are mixed as to what the money will pay for and whether it will help.Robert Pickett is a retired teacher living outside Sacramento. He says he'll receive $350 under the governor's new inflation relief plan. "That would be groceries for about two weeks, and maybe one tank of gas," said Pickett. For...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy