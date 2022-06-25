Alameda County Fair Food Drive

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An argument turned violent Sunday evening at a northern California recreation area where a vehicle struck four people in a parking lot. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at Knights Ferry Recreation Area, which is roughly 30 miles northeast of Modesto on the Stanislaus River. In a statement posted to Facebook, officials noted that reports that over 20 people were injured were false. According to investigators, two men and a small group of other people were arguing in the parking lot early in the evening. Following the dispute, the two men got into a vehicle and drove into four people. Witnesses said the passenger in the vehicle brandished a gun. Two of the victims were treated by medical personnel at the scene while the others refused treatment. The victims’ injuries were described as “non-threatening.” No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

MODESTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO