Passing storms, showers possibe tonight into Sunday; Cool start to week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Warmer overnight

Passing showers/ storms tonight into Sunday

Cool start to the week

>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Passing shower or storm tonight with a possible rumble of thunder. Muggier and warmer with lows in the 70s and mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday Weather

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and muggy on Sunday. A few passing showers are possible during the morning along with a few more showers and thunderstorms redeveloping during the afternoon. An isolated strong storm is possible, especially further south and east. Highs climb to the mid-80s.

Saturday Weather

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder to begin the week. High temperatures only make it to the upper 70s. Lower humidity should make Monday’s temperatures feel very comfortable.

TUESDAY: Another warm and sunny day with highs around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday evening 7-day: June 25, 2022 Passing showers and cold front on Sunday leads into a cool start next week.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a storm possible late in the day, highs in the lower 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for storms. Highs are in the lower 90s.

©2022 Cox Media Group