Milwaukee, WI

Brewers first base coach goes viral for awesome shoes

By Alex Evans
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuintin Berry was coaching in style on Friday night. The Milwaukee Brewers’ first base coach was caught on camera sporting some “legit” kicks during Friday’s 9-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Milwaukee. In...

www.yardbarker.com

