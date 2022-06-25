ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction Begins for 50-Unit Palms Development

By Yo Venice Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix-story development underway near the intersection of National and Canfield. Helio has begun construction on a new project in Palms as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. It is a multifamily residential project which will replace three single...

IN THIS ARTICLE
