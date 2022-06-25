ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

OkCupid's popular 'pro-choice' profile badge is helping singles weed out people they will likely clash with as the US overturns Roe V. Wade

By Urooba Jamal
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oj5z_0gLiVXYM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDvZh_0gLiVXYM00

Tyler Le/Insider

  • Several OkCupid users told Insider they choose who to date using the app's pro-choice badge.
  • The badge has soared in popularity as the US limits abortion rights, including overturning Roe v. Wade.
  • Gen Z in particular bases sexual attraction on alignment with key issues, OkCupid told Insider.

Natalie Fields once cut a date short after a man she met on a dating app called her a "disgusting murderer."

Fields, 38, decided to leave when the man said his ex was "evil" for terminating a pregnancy.

"He was very upset with me, and following me to my car, and told me that [if] I was okay with abortion, then I'm just as bad as a murderer," Fields told Insider.

That experience is one reason that Fields now uses OkCupid's pro-choice badge to choose who to date. The badge is a label on a person's profile on the dating app that reads: "I'm pro-choice" in pink typography next to the female gender glyph.

"I really, really appreciate [the badge] especially now with what's happening in the US with Roe v. Wade," said Fields, referring to the historic decision that granted people the right to an abortion and which the Supreme Court overturned Friday.

OkCupid launched the badge in September 2021, in response to Texas' particularly punitive bill banning abortions. Since then it has soared in popularity, as a number of Republican-controlled states have introduced increasingly restrictive legislation, and as the overturning of Roe v. Wade will likely make abortion illegal in half the country.

In fact, the badge has been so popular — it is found across about half a million users' profiles — the dating app company has left it on its app, when it would otherwise have been a temporary feature.

"We will unapologetically support this issue," Melissa Hobley, OkCupid's chief marketing officer, told Insider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCoNU_0gLiVXYM00
The "I'm pro-choice" badge on the app.

OkCupid

Hobley said the app first introduced a pro-choice filter in 2017, during Donald Trump's presidency when funding for Planned Parenthood was under threat. According to OkCupid, men who had the #ISupportPP got nine times more likes than those who didn't.

The app has also found that people with "pro-choice" in their profile are nearly two times more likely to get a reply than those who don't. OkCupid tracks peaks and bursts of people talking about reproductive rights on the app — and saw a 77% increase of their mention on the app from April of last year to April of this year, said Hobley.

Fields not only has the pro-choice badge but has indicated her stance on the abortion debate by answering one of OkCupid's thousands of profile questions, which asks users: "Are you pro-choice?"

Despite the two pro-choice indicators on her profile, she's still had messages from men on the app who don't share the same view, indicative to her that men are simply interested in her because of her pictures and not her profile's other content.

One man sent her a long message expressing his interest. When Fields went to check his profile, he had answered the "Are you pro-choice?" question with a no, and the explanation that "the female body is a host organism," she said.

"So clearly he did not pay attention to the fact that I am pro-choice," said Fields. "I've just noticed, a lot of men simply don't care … They think that they can have conflicting views on something like that and still have a chance."

"For me, absolutely not. I would never date someone who is not pro-choice," she added. "I want to be with someone who agrees that my body is my choice."

For Sarah Lynn Robinson, 30, the pro-choice badge is also a way to weed people out.

"This isn't a difference in where we like to eat, our budget, or any of the other things couples typically disagree about," she told Insider. "This is women's intrinsic rights and healthcare being stripped from us."

"Your life partner shouldn't disagree with you on something as fundamental as reproductive rights. At least my husband won't," she added.

The badge has also been used by some on the opposite end of the debate, to similarly weed out people they wouldn't date.

Rod Jones, 20, indicates on his OkCupid profile that he is "pro-life." The pro-choice badge helps him determine those he would disagree with on the issue, and therefore find difficult to date.

"I'm willing to date someone who doesn't have a strong opinion either way but if they are strongly pro-choice, I'm not going to date them," Jones told Insider.

While other dating apps have been reluctant to take a stance on social and political issues, OkCupid has even incorporated reproductive rights into their advertising, Hobley said.

"We want you to bring your issues," said Hobley, adding that this could be everything from climate change to LGBTQ+ rights.

The OkCupid executive said that's in tune with how young people are dating nowadays.

"Gen Z, even if they're looking for [something casual], they are not sexually attracted to you if you do not align on certain issues," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton warns Democrats' fixation with transgender issues and condemning JK Rowling could cost them the upcoming midterms and 2024 presidential election

Hillary Clinton warned that Democrats' insistence on focusing on transgender issues and spending their time condemning JK Rowling could cost them the 2024 election - and cost America democracy itself. In an interview with the Financial Times, the former secretary of state and presidential candidate agreed with reporter Edward Luce...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling: ‘I turn inward’

A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Choice#Advertising#Smart Phone#Abortion Issues#Okcupid#The Supreme Court#Republican
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Richest man in the world announces his Republican 2024 presidential pick

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — the richest man in the world — announced his support this week for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race after revealing that he recently voted Republican for the first time during a runoff election in Texas. Musk...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
Business Insider

Business Insider

537K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy