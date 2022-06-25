ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds down Giants, end skid behind Graham Ashcraft

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OwRFk_0gLiVQNH00

Rookie Graham Ashcraft limited the San Francisco Giants to two runs in a season-high eight innings, leading the visiting Cincinnati Reds to a 4-2 victory on Friday that ended a seven-game losing streak.

Cincinnati designated hitter Mike Moustakas doubled twice and scored twice in the opener of a three-game series. Nick Senzel singled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Reds, who had lost all six games on their just-completed homestand.

Ashcraft (4-1) allowed a solo shot to Evan Longoria, his sixth home run, in the fourth inning and an RBI single to Mike Yastrzemski in the eighth. He yielded six hits, struck out eight, hit a batter with a pitch and did not issue a walk.

Hunter Strickland worked around a two-out walk to Longoria in the ninth for his third save, sending the Giants to the fifth loss in their last six games.

Strickland, a former Giant, struck out Brandon Crawford as the potential tying run to end the contest.

Ashcraft, who made his seventh major league start, had never previously pitched more than seven innings. He also beat the Giants with 6 1/3 shutout innings in a 5-1 home win on May 27.

The Reds elected to send the 24-year-old out for an eighth inning, protecting a 4-1 lead. Yastrzemski’s two-out single scored Wilmer Flores, bringing the potential tying run to the plate.

Ashcraft needed just one pitch — his 104th and last of the night — to induce Darin Ruf into an inning-ending fly to center field.

Moustakas and Senzel teamed twice for runs for the Reds. They each hit an RBI double in the second inning. In the sixth, Cincinnati extended the lead to 4-1 on Senzel’s second run-scoring hit after Moustakas’ second double.

The Reds’ other run scored on a throwing error by Giants shortstop Crawford in the fifth.

Giants starter Alex Cobb (3-3) took the loss, charged with three runs (two earned) on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He fanned four, walked one and hit a batter.

Longoria and Curt Casali had two hits apiece for the Giants, who were out-hit 7-6.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies MVP outfielder Bryce Harper will likely be out for several weeks following Saturday night's injury. Harper, the reigning National League MVP, suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres. This is a crushing blow for Harper and the Phillies, who are in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Judge gives his bat to famous fan after walk-off home run

Aaron Judge delivered a dramatic moment for the New York Yankees on Sunday, but a famous fan may have walked away with the best souvenir from the game. Judge hit a three-run walk-off home run in the tenth inning of Sunday’s comeback win over the Houston Astros. The Yankee outfielder didn’t keep the bat as a keepsake, though. He passed it off to director Spike Lee, who was in attendance for the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Strickland
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Curt Casali
FanSided

Former Braves teammates claim Joc Pederson refused to leave clubhouse to avoid Tommy Pham last season

Tyler Matzek and Josh Tomlin revealed that Joc Pederson refused to leave the clubhouse to avoid Tommy Pham during the Atlanta Braves’ visit to San Diego last season. Back in May, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants in what was revealed to be over a fantasy football dispute in the past. The story only grew from there, and it continues to do so with this latest update.
SAN DIEGO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Home Run of All Time

Over the history of baseball there have been several ways the greatest baseball players are measured. Some have to do with hitting average, both over a season and a career. Another is RBIs, both over a career and season. Another is the percentage of times a player gets on base. This measure was made famous […]
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout sounded off about pitch near his head

Mike Trout was nearly hit by a pitch during the ninth inning on Saturday night before the Seattle Mariners decided to intentionally walk him. The Los Angeles Angels star seemed to think the high-and-tight pitch was intentional, and he was not happy about it. After the Angels’ 5-3 loss, Trout...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Reds#Mlb#The San Francisco Giants#Rbi
The Spun

Julian Edelman Confirms He'd Only Consider Return To 1 Team

Julian Edelman comeback rumors are running rampant this off-season. If he ever returned to the league, he'd only consider playing for one team though. Edelman recently joined the "I Am Athlete" podcast and mentioned that his health is better than ever after taking a year off from football due to retirement.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos React To Death Of Legendary Franchise Quarterback

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in modern American football, died Monday at the age of 76. Drafted by the AFL's Denver Broncos as a cornerback, Briscoe threw for 1,589 yards and a 14 touchdowns in 1968's rookie season. The team said they were "heartbroken" to learn of Briscoe's death in a statement posted on Twitter.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Mariners accuse Angels of using specific tactic to throw at hitters

The Seattle Mariners made a significant accusation against the Los Angeles Angels over what may have provoked Sunday’s brawl between the two teams. Mariners manager Scott Servais and pitcher Marco Gonzales accused the Angels of using an opener in order to throw at Mariners hitters early in Sunday’s game. Servais said the tactic was “obvious” and appeared to indirectly call out interim manager Phil Nevin over what happened.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Cubs open 3-game series at home against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (25-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-45, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.71 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (7-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -114, Reds -106; over/under is 8 1/2...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy