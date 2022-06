NY Post | Jon Heyman: Aaron Judge is the odds-on MVP of the first half, and if he keeps finding spots to win the game like he did on Sunday, he’ll surely win the dang thing. Judge delivered his second walk-off in four days, blasting a three-run home run that he apparently didn’t even realize he hit out of the park at first to win it in extra innings and secure a split with the Houston Astros. Judge’s bet on himself proves more and more correct with each day, and there’s only one solution that will satisfy everyone now for the front office — pay the man.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO