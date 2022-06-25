ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palat plays hero again for Lightning in Game 5, extends Cup Final

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- Ondrej Palat is nicknamed "Sneaky P" by his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates for his ability to catch the opposition off guard in big moments. Fans of the Colorado Avalanche had far less complimentary names after the forward spoiled their potential party in the Lightning's 3-2 win in Game 5...

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s 3-word truth bomb that should excite Tampa fans

The Tampa Bay Lightning have failed in their quest to win a third straight Stanley Cup. And head coach Jon Cooper’s message to Lightning fans was rather simple. Cooper’s coaching staff joined the 54-year-old coach at the post-game press conference following the loss. His coaching staff accompanied him when they won two consecutive Cups, as […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s 3-word truth bomb that should excite Tampa fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tampa, FL
Yardbarker

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe Trophy

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has become the 12th defenseman in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. Handed out annually to the most valuable player for his team in the playoffs, Makar blew the doors off in the 2021-22 playoffs scoring eight goals and 29 points. His tantalizing playoffs where he further ascended into stardom by his ability to produce on both ends of the ice.
NHL

Avalanche Stanley Cup championship parade set for Thursday in Denver

Players, coaches, staff to be lauded by fans, mayor with rally at Civic Center Park. The celebration is on. Officially. The city of Denver announced that it will celebrate the 2022 Stanley Cup champion, the Colorado Avalanche, on Thursday with a parade downtown and a fan rally at Civic Center Park.
Lightning resolute facing elimination again in Game 6 of Cup Final

DENVER -- The Tampa Bay Lightning boarded their flight home Saturday, undoubtedly weary from another long grind during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but grateful they have at least one more game to play, and hopefully another after that. The Lightning will face elimination for the fourth time this postseason in...
CBS Sports

Avalanche vs. Lightning score Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Tampa aims to force Game 7 with championship at stake

Right when the Tampa Bay Lightning looked to be outmatched by the Colorado Avalanche in this Stanley Cup Final, they've reminded fans why they're the back-to-back champions. Take Game 3, for instance, when the Bolts responded to a 7-0 drubbing the contest prior to win 6-2 at Amalie Arena, extending a series many thought was over. Or Friday, when Tampa -- which left Game 4 with a loss and officiating concerns -- entered a rocking Ball Arena to knock off the Avs with the Stanley Cup on the line.
NHL

Roberto Luongo Elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2022

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Hockey Hall of Fame announced today that goaltender and Panthers Special Advisor to the General Manager Roberto Luongo has been elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Honoured Membership in the Player Category. Originally selected by the New York Islanders with the fourth overall pick in 1997,...
NHL

MacKinnon finally wins Cup with Avalanche after years of disappointment

TAMPA -- The emotion poured out after the final horn. Nathan MacKinnon caught Erik Johnson in his arms after the Colorado Avalanche clinched the Stanley Cup with a 2-1 win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on Sunday, then tackled Johnson to the ice. "We...
NHL
NHL

NHL DRAFT ORDER SET

The Flames currently hold three selections in the upcoming draft. With the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 2022 NHL Draft order has been finalized:. 6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks) 7. Ottawa Senators. 8. Detroit Red Wings. 9. Buffalo Sabres. 10. Anaheim Ducks. 11. San Jose Sharks.
NHL
NHL

Devils' Pre-Season Schedule Set for 2022-23 | RELEASE

New Jersey to host three games at Prudential Center. The New Jersey Devils' seven-game preseason schedule will consist of three home games and four road matches, all with 7 p.m. start times. The club will play the NY Rangers, NY Islanders and Boston Bruins twice each, and the Montreal Canadiens once. Current NHL dates has rookies reporting to Jersey for Devils Training Camp on Wednesday, September 14, with veterans reporting the following week on Wednesday, September 21. Broadcast information for the game's will be announced at a later date.
NHL

Sweeney signs multiyear contract to remain Bruins general manager

55-year-old has helped Boston qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs six straight seasons. Don Sweeney signed a multiyear contract to remain Boston Bruins general manager Monday. In seven seasons with Sweeney as GM, the Bruins are 313-162-61 and have the third-best points percentage in the NHL (.641), since the 55-year-old replaced Peter Chiarelli on May 20, 2015.
Gilbert NFT fundraiser ties Rangers legend to charity after his death

Hall of Famer who died 10 months ago would've 'appreciated what we're doing now,' wife says. It's been just more than 10 months since New York Rangers legend Rod Gilbert died, claimed by cancer Aug. 19. There are many mementos that his wife, Judy, thinks of, but she finds that she returns to three most often.
NHL

RELEASE: Condors name Colin Chaulk head coach

BAKERSFIELD, CA - The Bakersfield Condors announced on Monday that Colin Chaulk has officially been named head coach of the Oilers AHL affiliate. Chaulk, who became interim head coach on Feb. 11, 2022, is the third head coach in the team's American Hockey League history and ninth overall in the organization's 25 seasons.
NHL

Islanders Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule

The Islanders will play six games, with all three home games taking place at UBS Arena at Belmont Park. The New York Islanders 50th Anniversary season begins in September with the 2022 preseason schedule. The Islanders will play six games, with all three home games taking place at UBS Arena at Belmont Park.
Q&A: Mio Linzie - What is Pride

Mio Linzie is a queer artist growing the game of hockey in the LGBTQIA+ community through her unique artwork. In collaboration with teams in the NHL, including the Colorado Avalanche, Mio has created pride themed designs representative of each individual team. As an organization, the Colorado Avalanche welcomes all, in...
