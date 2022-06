The Finnish forward led all U18 players in Liiga in games, goals, assists and points. AMATEUR CLUB: JYP (Liiga) RANKING: 2nd, International Skaters - Central Scouting. "Kemell is a well-rounded winger who has almost every NHL attribute you want other than the size at 5-foot-11. He brings skill and speed to his shifts, showing the ability to carry the puck up ice and create chances for himself and his teammates. Kemell can pass the puck very well, but his shot is his main weapon."

