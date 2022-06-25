ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Arch Manning to UVA Pipe Dream Ends With Commitment to Texas

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24qNUS_0gLiTId700

The Longhorns won the Arch Manning sweepstakes, putting an end to the Cavaliers' fantasies of landing the No. 1 player in the nation

View the original article to see embedded media.

The fairy tale of Arch Manning to Virginia came to an end on Thursday as the five-star quarterback and No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023 announced his commitment to Texas.

The Longhorns beat out SEC powerhouses Georgia and Alabama, who have combined to win four of the last seven national championships, for the services of Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, nephew to Peyton and Eli, and grandson to Archie. The 6'3", 204-pound quarterback from Isidore Newman in New Orleans has had one of the most hyped and publicized college recruitments in recent memory.

For a brief moment, the Virginia football program was at the center of that recruiting saga, as the Cavaliers made national headlines when Arch Manning made a surprise visit to UVA in early April. Wild theories were immediately generated to speculate as to how the Cavaliers, who just underwent a coaching change after a 6-6 season, managed to get the No. 1 prospect in the country to take a visit.

Family connections certainly played a primary role. Arch's mother, Ellen Heidingsfelder, is a graduate of the University of Virginia, as is his aunt (Peyton Manning's wife), Ashley Thompson. Arch's older sister, May, is currently a student at UVA as well. Peyton Manning even gave a speech at Virginia's Valedictory Exercises in 2014. The UVA-Manning connection runs deep and was undoubtedly a major factor in this visit.

The timing of Manning's visit could be explained by the coaching change from Bronco Mendenhall to Tony Elliott, a coach who built a relationship with Manning during his time as Clemson's offensive coordinator when the Tigers were pursuing Manning. Elliott also coached multiple decorated quarterbacks (Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence), who won national championships at the collegiate level before going on to earn starting positions in the NFL.

After Elliott left Clemson for the UVA job, the Tigers quickly fell out of the running for Manning. A few months later, Tony Elliott was able to convince the No. 1 recruit in the country to pay a visit to Charlottesville. It seems likely that the combination of Arch Manning's family connection to the school and his personal relationship with Elliott was what ultimately resulted in the visit.

While the pipe dream of Arch Manning coming to Virginia and leading the resurgence of the UVA football program was a nice thought for a few months, everyone knew that it was only a matter of time before Manning committed to one of the college football powerhouses pulling out the stops to recruit him. It is surprising that Manning did not end up at an SEC program like Alabama or Georgia or even Ole Miss, instead opting to go to a Texas program that has had three different head coaches in the last six years and where there is a tremendous amount of pressure to turn the program around.

For Virginia, merely getting a player of Arch Manning's caliber to visit is a significant victory for Tony Elliott as he enters his first season leading the UVA football program.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Watch: Former UVA Baseball Stars Make Back-To-Back SportsCenter Top 10 Plays

UVA Football Lands Commitment From Three-Star In-State Defensive Lineman

Virginia Basketball to Play at Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

UVA Basketball Offers 2023 Four-Star Point Guard

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 2 for Top-Ranked Idaho Forward

Kate Douglass Wins Bronze Again as USA Goes 1-3 in 200m Breaststroke

Will Ben Vander Plas Be the Latest Transfer Success Story for UVA Basketball?

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
State
Texas State
Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Georgia State
Austin, TX
College Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cooper Manning
Person
Bronco Mendenhall
Person
Peyton Manning
On3.com

5-star OT Francis Mauigoa sets commitment date

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa has will announce his college commitment July 4, On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons has confirmed. Mauigoa has a final six of Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Miami,. and USC. He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $237k. The On3 NIL Valuation...
BRADENTON, FL
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Special Guests Sunday

Bubba Wallace continues to help expand NASCAR's reach. On Sunday, the 23XI Racing Driver hosted two notable guests inside of his tent in Nashville, Tennessee. ESPN anchor Sage Steele and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo both spent some time with Wallace before Sunday evening's Cup Series race. It's cool to...
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Longhorns’ commit Arch Manning gets sage advice from Trevor Lawrence for first year at Texas

The Texas Longhorns are in the process of turning around the program and returning to their former status as a college football powerhouse. The first step in doing that was landing the commitment of the most coveted high school recruit in recent memory, Arch Manning, nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning. Ahead of […] The post Longhorns’ commit Arch Manning gets sage advice from Trevor Lawrence for first year at Texas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Uva#American Football#Sec
extrainningsoftball.com

Dallis Goodnight Transferring to Georgia

Dallis Goodnight is transferring to Georgia, she announced on social media. “I’M COMING HOME,” Goodnight wrote on Instagram on Saturday. A Dacula, Georgia native, Goodnight’s new home in Athens is roughly 35 miles from her home. Goodnight, a true freshman in 2022 at Alabama, was an every...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Has 3-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

Bubba Wallace is ready to go. The 23XI Racing driver is set to compete in the Cup Series race in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday evening. Wallace had a three-word message before the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. "Fired up, YESSIRRR," he tweeted. Hopefully the Cup Series race from Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Reveals His 1 Main Piece Of Advice For Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, announced his college commitment on Thursday. The five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class announced his commitment to the University of Texas. Arch Manning chose the Longhorns over Alabama and Georgia, among other programs. He's one of...
NFL
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
975
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy