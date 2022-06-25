Kent County Police Blotter

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
Chestertown Police

ASSAULT . Officer Meera Srinivasan is investigating a June 4 reported aggravated assault in the 500-block of Washington Avenue.

FRAUD . Temar Waters, 31, Chestertown, on June 6, was issued a district court summons for theft, $100 to less than $1,500. The offense is alleged to have occurred May 30 in the 100-block of Flatland Road.

FRAUD . Sgt. Stephen Lozar is investigating a June 3 reported fraud, identity theft.

Kent County Sheriff

FTA . Duwanyae Nakeis Smith, 24, Chestertown, on June 7, was issued a circuit court bench warrant for failure to appear in court. He initially was held in the Kent County Detention Center without bail.

Smith also was issued two Worcester County District Court bench warrants for failure to appear in court. He initially was held in the Kent County Detention Center in lieu of bonds of $557.50 and $357.50.

THEFT . The investigation is continuing into a June 9 theft of an electric bicycle in the 10000 block of Flatland Road, Chestertown.

PROBATION . Timothy Lee Wadsworth, 38, Baltimore, on June 9, was issued a circuit court arrest warrant charging him with violation of probation. He initially was held in the custody of the Maryland Department of Corrections without bond.

MDOP . Nikole Lynn Snover, 71, Galena, on June 10, was issued a district court summons for malicious destruction of property having a value less than $1,000.

THEFT . The investigation is continuing into a theft June 12 from a vehicle in the 33000-block of Walnut Tree Road, Millington. Personal items including a bank card were reported taken; someone attempted to use the bank card, according to a sheriff's office news release.

ASSAULT . Robert Russell Ervin, 43, Chestertown, on June 13, was charged with second-degree assault. He was released on $2,500 unsecured bond. The offense is alleged to have occurred in the 8300-block of Broad Neck Road, near Chestertown.

