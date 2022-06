PHOENIX -- Rony García won his second straight start for the Tigers on Friday, pitching 5 1/3 innings of three-hit, one-run ball against the D-backs at Chase Field. For the 24-year-old right-hander, being part of a big league rotation is a notable leap in his fortunes, given the obstacles he’s faced in his professional career. Now, García is trying to make the most of this opportunity that came about with injuries to Casey Mize and Michael Pineda, among others, in addition to Eduardo Rodríguez’s current stint on the restricted list.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO