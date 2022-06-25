Brush fire leads to evacuation of Hansen Dam Aquatic Center

The Hansen Dam Aquatic Center in 2019. | Photo Courtesy of the HDAC/Facebook

A brush fire scorched more than 10 acres Friday and caused firefighters to evacuate the Hansen Dam Aquatic Center in Lakeview Terrace.

The fire was first reported to be burning in about a half-acre of brush near 12001 Montague St. just after 3:15 p.m., said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire grew to between 10 and 12 acres by 5:30 p.m., prompting the LAFD to evacuate about 1,000 people from the Hansen Dam Aquatic Center out of an abundance of caution, Stewart said.

The LAFD announced just after 7:30 p.m. that the brush fire had been contained. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

Firefighters were set to remain on scene overnight to mop up any remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.