ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-24 22:03:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-25 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southern La Paz County in west central Arizona Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 800 PM MST/800 PM PDT/. * At 720 PM MST/720 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Tacna to near Wellton to 10 miles northeast of Ligurta to 14 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 46. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 32 and 60. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Kinter, Ligurta and Roll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 13:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lawrence County through 530 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Blaine, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Louisa, Blaine, Yatesville Lake State Park and Fort Gay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Far southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana, and much of central and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will likely cause heat illnesses to occur with prolonged exposure.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino, Gila by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino; Gila FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Arizona and north central Arizona, including the following counties, in east central Arizona, Gila. In north central Arizona, Coconino. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in creeks and normally dry washes is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 443 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain due to thunderstorms has ended over the advisory area. However, between 0.5 and 1.75 inches of rain fell earlier this afternoon, leading to localized flooding. - This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Tonto Creek, Rye Creek, Ash Creek, Sycamore Creek, East Verde River, Walnut Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Haigler Creek, Hunter Creek, Gisela, Jakes Corner, Round Valley, Rye, Oxbow Estates, Fort Apache Reservation, Alderwood Campground, Haigler Canyon Campground, Bear Flat, Reynolds Creek Group Campground, Christopher Creek Campground, Ponderosa Campground, Sharp Creek Campground, Rim Campground, Forest Road 171 Campground, Deer Creek and Airplane Flat Campground. - This includes the following swimming holes Tonto Creek Waterfalls. This includes the following highways State Route 288 between mile markers 284 and 311. State Route 188 between mile markers 271 and 276. State Route 260 between mile markers 263 and 266...and between mile markers 271 and 273...and between mile markers 275 and 284. State Route 87 southbound between mile markers 241 and 250. State Route 87 between mile markers 235 and 250. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Smoke Advisory
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 358 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Apache Junction, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 192 and 202. AZ Route 202 near mile marker 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 06:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-28 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Elfin Cove, Klawock, Craig, and Ketchikan. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of fog has developed along the outer coast and southern Clarence Strait this morning. Similar to Monday morning, the marine fog and low clouds will lift or back off the coast through mid morning Tuesday.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial Valley TEST AIR QUALITY ALERT DUE TO ELEVATED PARTICULATE MATTER LEVELS FROM WINDBLOWN DUST This is only a test. No action is needed. The Imperial County APCD has issued a test air quality alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust. To help minimize outdoor particulate levels: . Carpool, telecommute, reduce trips, or take public transportation . Slow down if driving on dirt roads . Stabilize loose soils To view current and forecast air quality within Imperial County visit the Imperial County Air Quality website at http://www.imperialvalleyair.org/ or follow ICAPCD on Twitter, facebook or Instagram (@county_air). To view current and forecasted air quality levels, visit the South Coast Air Quality Management District website at aqmd.gov or download the mobile app at www.aqmd.gov/mobileapp. Additional details for this air quality alert are available at www.aqmd.gov/advisory.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 10:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-29 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Interior DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and poor air quality.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bullitt, Jefferson, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bullitt; Jefferson; Oldham AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect from 9 AM Wednesday to midnight EDT Wednesday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the Louisville Metro Area. Orange: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution. For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alger, Luce, Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Schoolcraft A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LUCE...NORTHEASTERN SCHOOLCRAFT AND EASTERN ALGER COUNTIES At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Grand Marais, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Nawakwa Lake and Snyder Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Wednesday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Dundy Critical Fire Weather Conditions on Wednesday June 29 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...079...252 AND 253 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ to 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma and Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne and Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman. In Nebraska... Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Winds...South to South Southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Occasional gusts up to 30 mph possible. * Relative Humidity...Bottoming out at 10 to 20 percent during the mid to late afternoon. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Clark, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 23:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Clark; Floyd AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect from 9 AM Wednesday to midnight EDT Wednesday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the Louisville Metro Area. Orange: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution. For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Outdoor burning is not advised on Wednesday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Dundy Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible on Wednesday FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...079...252 AND 253 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma and Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne and Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman. In Nebraska... Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Winds...South or South Southwest at 20 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Pima County through 1130 AM MST At 1045 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of Topawa, or 17 miles southeast of Sells, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Topawa, Ali Chukson, Fresnal, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon, South Komelik and Ali Molina. This includes Route 86 between mile markers 118 and 120. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Caldwell County in south central Texas Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas Northeastern Guadalupe County in south central Texas East central Comal County in south central Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martindale to near Kingsbury, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, Seguin, McQueeney, Martindale, Kingsbury, Staples, Fentress, Geronimo, Zorn, Hunter, Nolte, San Marcos Regional Airport, Maxwell, Reedville, Redwood, Freiheit and New Braunfels National Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Iron, Marquette, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baraga; Iron; Marquette; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Iron, west central Marquette, southwestern Houghton, southern Baraga and southern Ontonagon Counties through 245 PM EDT/145 PM CDT/ At 207 PM EDT/107 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Michigamme to 7 miles northeast of Watersmeet. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Michigamme and Lake Michigamme around 215 PM EDT. Champion around 225 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include West Ishpeming. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Decatur, Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Wednesday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins; Thomas Critical Fire Weather Conditions on Wednesday June 29 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002...003 014...080 AND 081 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur and Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South to South Southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Occasional gusts up to 30 mph possible. * Relative Humidity...Bottoming out at 10 to 20 percent during the mid to late afternoon. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Wednesday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman Critical Fire Weather Conditions on Wednesday June 29 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...013...079...252 AND 253 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ to 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma and Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne and Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman. In Nebraska... Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Winds...South to South Southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Occasional gusts up to 30 mph possible. * Relative Humidity...Bottoming out at 10 to 20 percent during the mid to late afternoon. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Wednesday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow Critical Fire Weather Conditions on Wednesday June 29 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 002...003 014...080 AND 081 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur and Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South to South Southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Occasional gusts up to 30 mph possible. * Relative Humidity...Bottoming out at 10 to 20 percent during the mid to late afternoon. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
HITCHCOCK COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy