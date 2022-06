Both Inter Milan and AC Milan are now claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea this summer, who Juventus are also keen on. The Old Lady are in need of attacking options after the departures of Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Federico Bernadeschi this summer, and Ziyech is one who could well be a big boost to our front line.

