Do as the locals do to find out what makes Charleston so special. Follow the locals’ lead on your trip to Charleston and find out what makes the Holy City so charming. Charleston’s Lowcountry peninsula is made up of a variety of neighborhoods, each with its own distinctive character and unique history. The city’s natives are friendly, the local cuisine is mind-blowing, and the weather is divine. Figure out how the city became such a hotspot with one of these locally-loved things to do in Charleston.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO