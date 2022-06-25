SANTA MARIA, Calif.- People gathered in Downtown San Luis Obispo, the City Hall in Santa Maria, as well as Santa Barbara to voice their opinion on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Individuals who support abortion rights believe the overturn is not fair.

“It's important because as women, we're consistently oppressed and we're getting told by cisgender men what to do with our bodies. It's not fair. For our past generations who did not have the privilege, at least my mother as a person, as a Mexican-American woman. It is so crucial to maintain those rights that my parents didn't have," said Santa Maria resident Evelyn Orneles.

Even with the overturn protestors say they will continue to fight.

Today, we're grieving, but we're very, very angry and we're not going back, said Orcutt resident Pam Gates.

“Women are not just going to lay down and take it and we're going to stand up for what we believe is right, said Candice Vanales.

The post Abortion rights protests were held in different areas of the Center Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .