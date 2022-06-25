ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Construction Begins for 50-Unit Palms Development

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix-story development underway near the intersection of National and Canfield. Helio has begun construction on a new project in Palms as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. It is a multifamily residential project which will replace three single...

Santa Monica Mirror

Pico Boulevard Affordable Housing Project Tops Out

Brunson Terrance coming to 1819 Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica. Community Corp. of Santa Monica has completed wood framing on the Brunson Terrace apartments project on Pico Boulevard as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles a year after the construction began. The project is being constructed at 1819 Pico Boulevard, which...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Orange County Business Journal

City Ventures Heads $200M Whittier Project

A local homebuilder and architecture firm are leading the charge to redevelop a 6.4-acre collection of city-owned sites just over the Orange County border, in the city of Whittier. Irvine-based City Ventures is heading a development group dubbed Uptown Community Partners, which aims to develop eight city parcels in the...
WHITTIER, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Water and Power Offers Rebates to Residents

Pasadena Water and Power is offering a variety of home energy rebates for residential electric customers to help offset the upfront costs of energy efficient appliances and electrification measures. Jeffrey Kightlinger, PWP Interim General Manager, said residents can receive rebates for qualifying measures such as Energy Star brand refrigerators, all-electric...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood to Rescind Consulting Contract Related to Intuit Dome

Inglewood City Manager Artie Fields is requesting the council rescind a previous action related to consulting services related to the Intuit Dome on the upcoming June 28 regular city council meeting. The accompanying staff report cites “additional information” brought to the mayor’s attention within hours of the conclusion of the...
INGLEWOOD, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Carousel Mall battle hits another snag

Mayor John Valdivia wants to level the abandoned shopping center, and he hoped a three-alarm fire on the property last month would persuade his fellow council members to take that action, on the grounds that the site has become a health hazard. But that idea went nowhere, and city officials are no closer to fixing the downtown property next to Interstate 215.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HeySoCal

Caltrans delays 5-day closure of 210 Freeway in Irwindale

A planned five-day closure of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Irwindale that had been scheduled for mid-July has been pushed back by a week, Caltrans announced Monday. The closure of the westbound freeway between Irwindale Avenue to the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway — with traffic re-routed onto the eastbound side of the road — had been scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. July 13 and continue through 4 a.m. July 19. But Caltrans announced Monday the schedule has been pushed back, with the closure now beginning at 10 p.m. July 20 and continuing through 4 a.m. July 26.
IRWINDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA developer convicted in Huizar bribery case

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A real estate developer is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 19 for paying a $500,000 bribe to then-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in order to “grease the wheels” for the approval of a downtown condominium project. Dae Yong “David” Lee, 57,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci dies at 49

Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci has died following a nearly 3-year battle against lung cancer, Mayor Margaret Finlay announced Monday. She was 49. Paras-Caracci was first elected to the council in 2001. She was the first Filipino American to be elected to the Duarte City Council and the first Duarte High School graduate. She served as mayor in 2006, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
DUARTE, CA
Secret LA

L.A.’s Sixth Street Bridge Is Finally Opening

After the bridge shut down in 2016 and began six years of construction, it is now set to open this July. There will be two days dedicated to on-foot traffic only. “We are thrilled to reopen the newly built Sixth Street Viaduct and usher in a new era for Los Angeles,” said Council-member Kevin de León in a recent news release. “Once again, this bridge will take its place as one of Los Angeles’ most iconic landmarks connecting the Arts District and Boyle Heights. This celebration will be a tribute to the years of dedicated work that went into creating one of the most inspiring public works projects in our City’s history.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
gcaptain.com

Checking In On Southern California’s Containership Backup

With a busy summer expected at the San Pedro Bay ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, vessel traffic officials are reporting a new record low number of containerships waiting for a berth. The Marine Exchange of Southern California on Friday reported just 16 containerships in the backup, setting a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Fire Chief Announces Retirement

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby announced his official retirement from the department after four decades of fire service. “I am truly grateful for the amazing 28 years I have spent protecting the lives, property and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County,” Osby said in a FaceBook post. “The last eleven in which I had the honor of serving as Fire Chief.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA

