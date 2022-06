For the second time since the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, protesters gathered at Memorial Park Sunday to call for access to safe and legal abortions. Though Sunday's crowd of a few hundred was smaller than Friday's protest, which drew more than 1,000 people to the park, the energy was much the same. Chants of "my body my choice," "hey hey, ho ho, abortion ban has got to go," and "f--- Pete Ricketts" echoed across Dodge Street as passing cars honked and motorcyclists revved engines seemingly in support.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO