Tatone goes the distance in Docs 10-7 win over Humboldt
By Joey Keeran
1490thescore.com
3 days ago
MEDFORD — The Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s improved to 2-0 in the Coach K Classic with a 10-7 win over the Humboldt Eagles on Friday at Jim McAbee Field. Roseburg (8-5) had to overcome an early three-run deficit due to self-inflicted wounds. Dominic Tatone recorded three consecutive strikeouts to begin...
Running the 110-meter high hurdles in Eugene last month at the Class 4A championships, Micah Matthews celebrated the end of his junior campaign at Philomath High School with a state title. But there would be no sitting around the house this summer gazing at his gold medal to relive the moment.
There's a standard to live to if you play quarterback at the University of Oregon. The Ducks may have another star on their hands. Third-year Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson threw a 70-yard bomb at the Manning Passing Academy on Friday night. The downfield throw got the attention of everyone in...
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- This weekend marked the end of the UTV Takeover 2K22 Tour in Coos Bay. Check out these photos sent to our newsroom from Pam Burton via Chime In. These pictures are of the hill climbing competition, which was just one of the events on site. Event...
NORTH BEND, Ore. - Pam Burton shared video and photos via CHIME IN of the UTV Takeover in North Bend, Oregon. Pam Burton shared photos from the UTV Takeover in North Bend, Oregon, via CHIME IN. Share your videos and photos so we can show them on TV!
Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
EUGENE, Ore. - Those going to the Oregon Country Fair can ride LTD for free to and from the fair. According to LTD, Oregon Country Fair staff will be on hand to verify that passengers have a ticket and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR COVID19 test. Fairgoers without a ticket or proof of vaccination or negative COVID test will not be allowed on the bus.
REEDSPORT, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon hunters are offering a $500 reward for information on a poacher who shot a deer and left it dead in a Reedsport boat launch parking lot at about 3 a.m. on Friday, June 17. The report must lead to an arrest or citation and...
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday. Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Oregon State Police SW Region Drug Enforcement Team Makes Illegal Marijuana Bust Outside Eagle Point in Jackson County. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022,...
A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said at 4:45 p.m. the crash was reported on Interstate 5 northbound near the landfill exit. The 63-year old said he was cut off, causing him to swerve into the center divider to avoid a collision with an unknown vehicle. The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life- threatening injuries. He was transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
A driver was cited following a roll over crash Friday night in Winston. A report from Winston Police said just before 7:00 p.m. an officer arrived at the intersection of Main Street and Douglas Boulevard, following a report of the wreck. An investigation revealed that a Roseburg man was driving his SUV at an estimated thirty-five miles per hour when he ran the light while traveling southbound through the intersection. That vehicle hit a sedan, also driven by a Roseburg man, which was attempting to turn left onto Main Street.
A Heat Advisory continues through Monday night for central Douglas County and much of western Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said hot temperatures of 95 degrees to 105 degrees are expected in the valleys Sunday afternoon, and 85 degrees to 95 degrees at usually cooler, hilly locations. Overnight lows will be warm, generally in the 60s. Temperatures on Monday are expected to be about 5 degrees cooler than they will be on Sunday.
This story is shared in partnership with Travel Oregon. So you’ll be in Eugene during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22? Outside of all the track and field action at Hayward Field, you’ll probably want a place to eat, drink, play and chill while soaking up the vibe of this historic occasion.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Firefighters responding to a report of an explosion found a home fully engulfed in flames as units arrived on scene early Monday morning. Eugene Springfield Fire crews responded around 2 a.m. June 27 to the 1500 block of 7th Street in Springfield. "The house was fully engulfed...
BANDON, Ore. — A North Bend man received the best Father’s Day present ever when his life was saved by stranger over the weekend. Shane Brown was fishing with a friend and his two sons at the Coquille River Bar Saturday when a 12-foot sneaker wave swamped their boat.
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade yesterday puts the power to allow or ban abortions in the hands of state governments. In Oregon and Washington abortion remains a fully legal health procedure, protected by state law. But that’s not the case in several other states, here abortion clinics are already closing.
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 35-year-old Roseburg man was cited and charged with disorderly conduct on Saturday. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers of the Farmers Market, thereby blocking the roadway.
On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
