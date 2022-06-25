ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – June 25

 3 days ago
Saturday’s papers concentrate on the fall-out from the Conservative party’s defeat in two crunch polls as Boris Johnson’s leadership faces fresh crisis.

The Daily Mirror pulls no punches on its front page, telling the Prime Minister to “Go now.”

The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and The Times carry a similar message for the embattled PM, although it comes via Tory rebels who are reportedly plotting their next move to oust Mr Johnson.

The Independent similarly says the Prime Minister is in peril, with even MPs who supported him during the confidence vote a matter of weeks ago now telling the paper they have jumped ship.

The Daily Express takes a different stance, declaring the PM has vowed to “fight (the) next general election… and win!”.

The Health Secretary has accused Labour and the Liberal Democrats of having an “anti-Tory electoral pact”, the Daily Mail adds.

The Sun‘s front page claims Katie Price “was so cocky about dodging jail” she booked a trip to Thailand before her court hearing.

Elsewhere, FT Weekend and i weekend carry the US Supreme Court’s overruling of women’s constitutional right to abortion.

And the Daily Star reports on the risk of skin cancer to builders and others who work outdoors.

newschain

Johnson under pressure over defence spending on eve of Nato summit

Boris Johnson will push Nato allies to spend more on defence while breaching a key pledge to boost funding for the military at home. The Prime Minister is under pressure from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to boost spending in response to the renewed threat posed by Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
BUSINESS
newschain

Boris Johnson faces defence spending row as Nato leaders gather

Boris Johnson faces a row over increased defence spending as he heads to a Nato summit likely to be dominated by the need to boost military resources to counter Russia. The Government could be forced to abandon a commitment to increase the defence budget by 0.5% above inflation, a senior source acknowledged.
POLITICS
newschain

Head of civil service declines to say whether he spoke to PM about job for wife

The head of the civil service refused to say whether he has spoken to the Prime Minister about allegations he tried to procure a Government job for his now wife. Cabinet Secretary Simon Case appeared before the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee on Tuesday, where he said he did not have the power to initiate an investigation into allegations Boris Johnson tried to hire Carrie Symonds, as she then was, as his £100,000-a-year chief of staff when he was foreign secretary in 2018.
POLITICS
newschain

Johnson and G7 leaders joke about Putin during official meeting

Boris Johnson joked about Vladimir Putin with fellow world leaders as they met at the G7 summit in Germany. The Prime Minister and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed the Russian leader and his history of being photographed without a shirt. As the sun shone at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian...
POLITICS
newschain

Cause of death of 20 people in nightclub unknown

Police in South Africa are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub. It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party in the coastal town of East London to celebrate the end of winter school exams. Local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Scores feared dead after Russian rocket hits Ukrainian shopping centre

Scores of civilians are feared killed or injured after a Russian rocket strike hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, officials said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post that the number of victims was “unimaginable”, citing reports that more than 1,000 civilians were inside at the time of the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Biden arrives in Europe ahead of G7 and Nato summits

US President Joe Biden is out to sustain the global alliance punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as he embarks on a five-day trip to Europe as the four-month-old war shows no sign of abating and its aftershocks to global food and energy supplies are deepening. Mr Biden will...
POTUS
newschain

newschain

