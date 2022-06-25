ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Which trumpeter was the first jazz musician to win a Pulitzer prize? The Saturday quiz

By Thomas Eaton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLEVQ_0gLiFeDD00
Photograph: Julius/Getty Images

The questions

1 The Aralkum in Central Asia is the world’s newest what?

2 Which insect is thought to be named after the colour of one of its varieties, the male Brimstone?

3 Where in London is a 3.45 metre nude statue of Napoleon?

4 According to Leviticus, a jubilee marks how many years?

5 Which trumpeter was the first jazz musician to win a Pulitzer prize?

6 What was nicknamed “inheritance powder”?

7 Blood Communion is the 13th and last book in which series?

8 Which architect designed Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House?

What links:

9

Valencia; Zaragoza; Galatasaray; Barcelona; Chelsea?

10 Fredric March; James Mason; Kris Kristofferson; Bradley Cooper?

11 Barbie; bubblegum; coral; hot; shocking?

12 France (1582); Britain (1752); Russia (1918); Saudi Arabia (2016)?

13 Nob; Telegraph; Russian; Rincon; Twin Peaks?

14 Abba; Whitney Houston; Tupac; Roy Orbison; Buddy Holly?

15 Golden ratio; pi; e; square root of two?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNrEv_0gLiFeDD00
Cracked the Buddy Holly clue? That’ll be the day … Photograph: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The answers

1 Desert (in place of the Aral Sea).

2 Butterfly.

3 Apsley House (by Antonio Canova).

4 Fifty.

5 Wynton Marsalis.

6 Arsenic.

7 Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles.

8 Edwin Lutyens.

9 Beat Arsenal in European club football finals.

10 Male leads in A Star Is Born: 1937; 1954; 1976; 2018.

11 Shades of pink.

12 Adoption of Gregorian calendar.

13 Hills in San Francisco.

14 Performed in virtual form.

15 Irrational numbers.

