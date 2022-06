Mosquito control is serious business in Eastern Washington. And the office in charge is the Benton County Mosquito District. Steve Ingalls has been in the mosquito control industry for over 40 years. Ingalls has trained the recent temporary hires on how to run the fog trucks so tonight will be his last run. Ingalls says when he was a kid, they would follow the spray trucks.

BENTON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO