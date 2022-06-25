OkCupid's popular 'pro-choice' profile badge is helping singles weed out people they will likely clash with as the US overturns Roe V. Wade

Click here to read the full article. ThredUp took its crusade against fast fashion a step further Thursday by explicitly calling out the popular Chinese e-tailer Shein on Instagram.
The Bay Area resale giant specifically targeted a three-day popup Shein hosted over the weekend in San Francisco, encouraging followers to “skip” the event and to “tell Shein NOT to come to your city.” The post’s accompanying graphic featured pictures of landfills and text saying “SKIP #SHEINSANFRAN,” “DON’T GO” and “landfills here we come.”
“If you’re planning to attend the #sheinsanfran pop-up this week, skip it,” ThredUp wrote. “Ultra fast fashion is destroying...
