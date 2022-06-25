ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

OkCupid's popular 'pro-choice' profile badge is helping singles weed out people they will likely clash with as the US overturns Roe V. Wade

By Urooba Jamal
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral OkCupid users told Insider they choose who to date using...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okcupid#Pro Choice#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#The Badge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sourcing Journal

Why ThredUp Urged Followers to ‘Skip’ Shein Popup

Click here to read the full article. ThredUp took its crusade against fast fashion a step further Thursday by explicitly calling out the popular Chinese e-tailer Shein on Instagram. The Bay Area resale giant specifically targeted a three-day popup Shein hosted over the weekend in San Francisco, encouraging followers to “skip” the event and to “tell Shein NOT to come to your city.” The post’s accompanying graphic featured pictures of landfills and text saying “SKIP #SHEINSANFRAN,” “DON’T GO” and “landfills here we come.” “If you’re planning to attend the #sheinsanfran pop-up this week, skip it,” ThredUp wrote. “Ultra fast fashion is destroying...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy