10 Things You Didn’t Know about Owen McDonnell

Netflix unveiled yet another show in June, but this time around the show was almost entirely unique compared to anything else found on the service, or at least from the service itself, and that show, “God’s Favorite Idiot” indeed featured one of America’s favorite idiots in the form of Melissa McCarthy, but for once Melissa isn’t the main character or focus of the show. Instead, this time around compared to her previous movies, the actress’s husband Ben Falcone tackled the lead role in this interesting end of days comedy that brought the two into main roles together. Some of the most popular films that Falcone has written and even directed or appeared in, alongside McCarthy include “Tammy”, “The Boss”, “Thunder Force”, “Superintelligence”, and others. While only eight episodes of the hysterical and original comedy premiered on Netflix in June, eight more episodes of “God’s Favorite Idiot” are set to be filmed sometime this year and likely released next year. Below, we’ve discussed “God’s Favorite Idiot”, the eight episodes that premiered already, and of course what fans of the new show can expect from this hard-hitting husband and wife comedy duo.
