ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Owen McDonnell

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Owen McDonnell was growing up, he knew acting was in his future. He knew this is where he would go in life, what he would do with his life, and how he would focus on his life. He knew that he would one day make a name for himself, but...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jordan Hull

Jordan Hull is one of Hollywood’s youngest actresses at the moment. She’s the star of the hit show, “The L Word,” which was actually first released back in 2004 and then given a chance at a reboot. The young woman plays Angelica. She was recurring in the first season, and now she’s been upped to a series regular, and everyone wants to know who she is.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Callum Keith Rennie

Callum Keith’s acting journey looks a lot different than other people’s. Although he’s had to deal with a good number of ups and downs over the years, he has never let anything get in his way. As a result, he’s built a career that most people can only dream of. He has been a part of dozens of successful projects and he’s gotten to work with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry along the way. Some of Callum’s most widely known credits include Californication and Battlestar Galactica. Most recently, he played Lester Pocket in the TV series Umbrella Academy. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Callum Keith Rennie.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Older Movies That Can Still be Remade Today

Is anyone else tired of folks saying ‘that movie couldn’t be made today’? It’s such a limiting line of thought to be certain. Even worse, it gives the impression that if anyone were to make the attempt to bring these movies back to life, there would be a PC mob ready and waiting to make sure it didn’t happen. The constant fear of upsetting and offending people has changed the entertainment business in a big way over the last several years, and it’s been changing throughout the last couple of decades. Sadly, people have grown increasingly offended by one thing or another and have lost that one thing that makes some movies stand out in a big way: their sense of humor. Jokes aren’t as allowable as they used to be, and as a result, this has made for a few very tone-deaf movies in the recent past. But placing limitations on the possibility of bringing great movies back, even if they wouldn’t be the same, is the kind of censorship that makes it clear that many people aren’t really interested in freedom of expression unless it happens to be something they personally approve of in an advance. Here are five movies that could still be made today.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Bergman Island”

Bergman Island is a 2021 romantic drama film written and directed by Mia Hansen-Løve. It stars Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie. The film is set on Fårö, an island off the coast of Sweden that was once home to legendary filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. In the film, a writer and a director retreat to the island in order to work on a script but find their creative collaboration overshadowed by their personal attachments. As they grapple with their own artistry and relationships, they begin to mine the life and work of Bergman for inspiration. Bergman Island is a thoughtful and intimate exploration of art, love, and creativity. Hansen-Løve uses the working relationship between the two leads to explore the creative process and the ways in which art can both inspire and destroy relationships. Bergman Island is a beautiful and bittersweet film about the power of cinema to both bring people together and tear them apart.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Hustle

When watching a movie such as Hustle it’s hard to see why anyone would bother to say anything negative about an Adam Sandler movie at this point since no matter how goofy he might get in some of them, the guy shows a lot of heart as well. The story shown in this movie is one that a lot of people might not be able to relate to fully but it’s still one that a person can’t help but feel is easy to understand on a few levels since sports-related movies often show how tough the sport can be on its own, but they also tend to show the human side of the business as well considering that the athletes that people root for aren’t mindless machines that are expected to produce more and more fans, which means more and more money. It’s very easy to see the materialistic side of such a movie and the representation that makes it appear that those making their way in these sports are all about the green and not the love of the sport.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Imagine if Sauron and Smaug were Allies

If the majority of movie villains weren’t bound to take each other out before being able to conquer their enemies, as well as the insane amount of plot armor heroes have, then the results would no doubt be catastrophic. The type of damage that some enemies could do would be hard to come back from, as various heroes know, and it’s very easy to think that if certain villains were to work together that they could lay waste to an entire countryside, perhaps all of Middle Earth had they been given the chance. Trying to imagine the overall damage that Smaug and Sauron could have done had they been able to ally with each other is tough to think about. Obviously, Sauron had been weakened greatly by the time Smaug met his end, but the idea of what could have happened had Smaug not been killed by Bard, and if Sauron could have enticed the dragon to join his cause, is simply chaotic. Thinking of how the dragon could lay waste to one countryside after another without fear of any more lance-like arrows, and how Sauron could command armies of thousands, perhaps even millions, makes it clear that the heroes would need a miracle to win.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Irish
TVOvermind

God’s Favorite Idiot Set for Eight More Episodes

Netflix unveiled yet another show in June, but this time around the show was almost entirely unique compared to anything else found on the service, or at least from the service itself, and that show, “God’s Favorite Idiot” indeed featured one of America’s favorite idiots in the form of Melissa McCarthy, but for once Melissa isn’t the main character or focus of the show. Instead, this time around compared to her previous movies, the actress’s husband Ben Falcone tackled the lead role in this interesting end of days comedy that brought the two into main roles together. Some of the most popular films that Falcone has written and even directed or appeared in, alongside McCarthy include “Tammy”, “The Boss”, “Thunder Force”, “Superintelligence”, and others. While only eight episodes of the hysterical and original comedy premiered on Netflix in June, eight more episodes of “God’s Favorite Idiot” are set to be filmed sometime this year and likely released next year. Below, we’ve discussed “God’s Favorite Idiot”, the eight episodes that premiered already, and of course what fans of the new show can expect from this hard-hitting husband and wife comedy duo.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy