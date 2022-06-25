10 Things You Didn’t Know about Owen McDonnell

If the majority of movie villains weren’t bound to take each other out before being able to conquer their enemies, as well as the insane amount of plot armor heroes have, then the results would no doubt be catastrophic. The type of damage that some enemies could do would be hard to come back from, as various heroes know, and it’s very easy to think that if certain villains were to work together that they could lay waste to an entire countryside, perhaps all of Middle Earth had they been given the chance. Trying to imagine the overall damage that Smaug and Sauron could have done had they been able to ally with each other is tough to think about. Obviously, Sauron had been weakened greatly by the time Smaug met his end, but the idea of what could have happened had Smaug not been killed by Bard, and if Sauron could have enticed the dragon to join his cause, is simply chaotic. Thinking of how the dragon could lay waste to one countryside after another without fear of any more lance-like arrows, and how Sauron could command armies of thousands, perhaps even millions, makes it clear that the heroes would need a miracle to win.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO