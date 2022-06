Prime Day is just around the corner, but you don't have to wait another two weeks to score big. Hundreds, if not thousands, of products have already been marked down, but with so many choices, shopping can be stressful and overwhelming.Luckily, you don't have to spend hours pouring through the endless pages of the Amazon beauty section trying to determine which deals and products are worth your time. I've done that for you and as a seasoned beauty expert who literally gets paid to shop online, I have come out on the other side of the black hole that is the internet with seven early Amazon Prime Day deals you should shop now. From 24-karat gold eye masks to electric toothbrushes, check out my guide below.

MAKEUP ・ 12 HOURS AGO