ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘Solitude and awful wildness’: why you should visit Castlerigg stone circle

By Killian Fox
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fj0mW_0gLiBCpp00
Castlerigg stone circle at Keswick in the Lake District, Cumbria.

It was by accident, more or less, that we visited Castlerigg stone circle on 21 December 2016 – the day of the winter solstice. My partner and I were holed up in the Lake District for a few days after an exhausting year, beset by work stress and political upheavals. The weather was mostly foul and our hotel, the wonderful old Kirkstile Inn near Loweswater, was warm and well stocked with board games and beer. On the penultimate day, we decided we’d better do some exploring.

In my (admittedly limited) experience, megalithic sites are fiddly to access. Stonehenge can be glimpsed from the A303 but you need to pay for a shuttle bus to see the stones up close. To view the winter solstice sunrise from inside Newgrange, the magnificent passage tomb in Ireland’s Boyne Valley, you have to vie with 30,000 people in an annual lottery for just 60 tickets.

But getting to Castlerigg – one of the earliest stone circles in Britain, and among the most beautiful and intriguing – couldn’t be easier, or less competitive. We drove up a narrow lane called Eleventrees, fringed by ashes and oaks, and parked by the side of the road. A band of infinitely more dedicated solstice-chasers had stationed their caravans in a layby. There were signs of revelry – empty beer cans, a serious-looking sound system – but no revellers in sight. An icy breeze whipped across the fells, blowing through an open caravan window.

The sky had been a menacing grey when we set off, but as we slipped through the wooden gate and into the field it was beginning to clear, revealing patches of blue. We found ourselves on a curving plateau encircled by distant peaks: Helvellyn, Skiddaw, Grasmoor. When Samuel Taylor Coleridge visited Castlerigg with William Wordsworth in 1799, he described the mountains standing “one behind the other, in orderly array as if evoked by and attentive to the assembly of white-vested wizards”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVNOT_0gLiBCpp00
Castlerigg stone circle in the Lake District. Photograph: Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

Druids also haunted the account of the gothic novelist Ann Radcliffe, who, visiting five years earlier, judged “this situation the most severely grand of any hitherto passed. There is, perhaps, not a single object in the scene that interrupts the solemn tone of feeling impressed by its general character of profound solitude, greatness, and awful wildness.”

Not a great deal has changed in the immediate area since Radcliffe’s visit. There are 40 stones arranged in a flattened circle about 30 metres (98ft) across, some weighing up to 16 tonnes, and they’ve been sitting here patiently for 5,000 years doing … what exactly?

No one is entirely certain why Castlerigg was constructed. The majority of the 300-plus stone circles around Britain are bronze age burial monuments, but no evidence of burial has been uncovered here. Nor can we say with confidence that it was built along astronomical lines. The best guess is that it was a place for scattered neolithic communities to gather, perhaps for trade. The discovery of three stone axes here in the 19th century suggests a connection with the neolithic axe industry in the nearby Langdale fells.

For some reason I can’t quite put my finger on, we decided a ritual was in order, so we started running backwards around the circle three times. Maybe we figured it would bring us luck. If nothing else, it warmed us up a little, which was good because we weren’t particularly well dressed for the cold.

By now, the sun had come out and the clouds were dispersing. We lingered for a while longer, contemplating the vast expanse of time that separated us from the people who built this circle, and the corresponding smallness of our stresses and concerns.

Then we made our way back to the car. Passing the caravans, I peered through the open window. A piece of brightly coloured fabric was flapping in the breeze. Behind it, a pair of hands clasped a mug of steaming liquid. What had struck me as a particularly bleak scene on the way up now seemed oddly enviable. I wondered what it would be like to orient my life around a celestial calendar instead of a work-dominated one, visiting places such as this with proper intention and sticking around for days rather than fleeting half-hours. A bit chilly at times, I reckoned, but probably not that bad. Not actually that bad at all.

Other prehistoric delights

Bryn Cader Faner, Gwynedd

This bronze age cairn is encircled by a crown of outward-leaning stones. It’s a good two miles from the road but worth the hike.

Carn Euny, Cornwall

One of the best-preserved iron age villages in the UK. It features the remains of courtyard houses and a fogou – an underground passage and chamber built for purposes unknown.

Beaghmore Stone Circles, County Tyrone

A surprisingly large number of bronze age circles, cairns and rows of stones set in beautiful countryside.

Druid’s Temple, Yorkshire

There are various fake stone circles around the UK by devotees of druids and prehistory. One of the best was built by William Danby in the 19th century. It was modelled on Stonehenge and he even employed a mute hermit for authenticity.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘The beating pulse of poetry’: why you should visit Keats House

It’s testament to the hold that John Keats has on the English imagination that though he died, in 1821, aged 25 and leaving only two volumes of his poetry in print, 10 or 12 plaques or stones commemorate the geography of his short life from birth in Moorgate, London, to death beside the Spanish steps in Rome. Taken together, they form the basis of a route of pilgrimage I’ve always found worth the while and that draws me back, time and again, to Keats House, just off Hampstead Heath in London.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Share memories of a brilliant Interrail trip – you could win a holiday voucher

Interrail turned 50 this year – so it’s a perfect time to share reminiscences about European train trips you’ve made using the pass. Tell us about your best and worst experiences – you may have shared a compartment with a particularly “interesting” group of people, started a relationship, met friends for life, had extraordinary “it’s a small world” moments, or ended up in the wrong station or even country. You may just want to share details of some amazing scenery and sights you’ve witnessed.
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Researchers reveal secret find of 340-year-old sunken royal warship

LONDON (Reuters) - A royal warship that sank off the east coast of Britain more than 300 years ago while carrying a future king was unveiled by researchers on Friday who kept the discovery secret for 15 years to protect the wreck from damage. In 1682, King James II of...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Taylor Coleridge
Person
William Wordsworth
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildness#Stones#Stone Circles#Newgrange#Eleventrees
dailyphew.com

A Shark Desperately Approaches A Diver To Beg Him For Urgent Help

The shark is the world’s most intimidating marine species, regarded as the “King of the Ocean.”. This magnificent creature is not only stunningly beautiful, but also extremely deadly; it is the most feared predator in the ocean, even among people who do not live there. Although Hollywood has...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
Robb Report

A New Video Reveals the ‘Holy Grail of Shipwrecks’ With Billions in Treasure Scattered on the Seafloor

Click here to read the full article. We now have a better idea of what the “holy grail of shipwrecks” actually looks like. The Colombian Navy has released new footage of the San José, a Spanish galleon that sank just north of the country more than 300 years ago. The footage, which was shot using an underwater vehicle, also revealed the existence of two other historical wrecks in the water nearby. The new discovery was confirmed by Colombian President Iván Duque during a televised address on Monday, according to Reuters. The footage was shot by a remotely operated vehicle that was sent...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

333K+
Followers
80K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy