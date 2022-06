With the Fourth of July a little over a week away, local authorities said a growing issue is people buying illegal fireworks online, on websites such as Craigslist. TNT fireworks stands are already set up across the Sacramento area, with sales of “safe and sane” fireworks set to start this Tuesday. At the same time, Cal Fire told KCRA 3 they are cracking down on illegal fireworks that can be bought online.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO