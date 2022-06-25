ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

On this day in 2016: England complete memorable whitewash over Australia

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

England secured a record-breaking 44-40 victory over Australia at Allianz Stadium on this day in 2016 to complete a 3-0 whitewash over the hosts.

Success for Eddie Jones’ men made them the first touring side in 45 years to achieve a clean sweep away to the Wallabies after South Africa had managed the same feat in 1971.

A tally of 24 points from Owen Farrell helped England to victory and their points total of 44 was also the most England had ever achieved against Australia.

Fresh from wins in Brisbane and Melbourne, the Red Rose were eager to end the series of redemption with one more high.

It was back in October 2015 when defeat to Australia at Twickenham meant an embarrassing group-stage exit for England at their home World Cup, which resulted in the dismissal of Stuart Lancaster.

Tasmanian-born Jones was tasked with picking up the pieces and a series win over the World Cup runners-up, months after a remarkable Grand Slam, was another fine achievement but the former Wallabies coach wanted one more triumph in Sydney before he departed his native country.

Dan Cole and Mike Brown crossed over for England in the first half but it was Australia who held a slender advantage at the interval thanks to scores from Bernard Foley and Dane Haylett-Petty.

A back and forth second period followed with the lead exchanging hands several times but Billy Vunipola and Jamie George tries put the visitors in a strong position before Farrell’s accuracy with the boot clinched a hard-fought 44-40 win.

Captain Dylan Hartley said: “We have scored 44 points and not played the perfect game yet, so there is still a lot to work on. We can all be proud of what we have achieved Down Under. We are very happy with the tour.”

The Independent

Nadine Dorries: Women’s sport must be reserved for those born female

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries says UK sport must follow swimming’s lead and ensure that only athletes born female are able to enter female competitions, saying the issue had been “ducked” for too long.FINA, swimming’s world governing body, announced on June 19 that athletes who had been through any part of male puberty would be barred from elite female competition. Instead the sport will now seek to create an ‘open’ category for transgender female competitors.Dorries met with representatives from football, cricket, rugby, tennis, athletics and other sports on Tuesday afternoon and made it plain that in her view national governing bodies...
FIFA
The Independent

Jack Draper ‘ready to do damage’ at Wimbledon after maiden grand slam victory

Jack Draper is ready to “do some damage” at Wimbledon after recording his first grand slam victory.The 20-year-old has shown this year he is more than capable of building on his standout talent as a junior, rising more than 150 places in the rankings since taking a set off Novak Djokovic on his debut 12 months ago.His game is particularly well suited to grass and he arrived at the All England Club as a top-100 player and a genuine danger to the rest of the field after reaching the semi-finals in Eastbourne.Dominant 1⃣st @Wimbledon WIN for @jackdraper0 #BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 |...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal shows resilience to battle past Francisco Cerundolo on Wimbledon return

Rafael Nadal battled, clawed and eventually scraped his way through a gruelling first round match to hold off Father Time a little longer.A weary yet delighted figure embraced an adoring Centre Court crowd three and a half hours after bouncing into this theatre like a prize fighter before the first bell. Nadal soaked in the crackle of applause that permeated Centre Court throughout this gripping contest against Francisco Cerundolo. The 36-year-old has passed another stern physical examination, knowing the fragility of his standing at the top of the game.Back for the first time in three years after a four-set...
TENNIS
The Independent

Eoin Morgan steps away rather than feel ‘like an imposter’ for England

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has no regrets about retiring from international cricket, admitting that continuing his England career would have made him “an imposter”.Morgan announced his departure at Lord’s on Tuesday, closing the loop of his career at a venue that is not only his home ground but the scene of his greatest triumph.Having led England’s transformation from limited-overs Luddites in 2015 to the leading white-ball team on the planet and world champions four years later, he lifted the trophy after a dramatic final at the home of cricket.The 35-year-old need look no further than that moment for his...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cancer was ‘blessing in disguise’ for tennis career: Peniston on Wimbledon win

British tennis star Ryan Peniston has said having cancer as a baby has been a “blessing in disguise” for making him “tougher as a player” after winning his debut singles match at Wimbledon.The 26-year-old wildcard was loudly cheered on by his parents, Paul and Penny, from the side-lines of a packed court watching his triumph over Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen.At the age of one, Peniston was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a tumour near his stomach, which required surgery and chemotherapy before years of regular check-ups.The Essex-born player has previously attributed his late blooming in tennis to battling this as a youngster, as...
TENNIS
