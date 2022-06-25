ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Train strikes - live: Weekend travel mayhem as 80% of rail services close

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3ke9_0gLiAzgH00

Train passengers have been warned to “only travel by train if necessary” after rail operators closed 80 per cent of services and half of lines to make way for the 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport ( RMT ) union walking out for the third time this week over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions.

Despite many commuters having been able to avoid the disruption caused by strikes by working from home, fresh alerts have been issued over fears that many are reluctant to abandon leisure trips planned for Saturday regardless of the strikes.

On Friday, transport secretary Grant Shapps called on striking rail workers to call off its Saturday demonstration and accused the RMT Union of “damaging the lives of everyday hardworking people that they claim to represent.”

But its general secretary Mick Lynch said its members cannot accept the “thousands of railway workers being thrown on the scrapheap after being praised as heroes during Covid.

“RMT will continue its industrial campaign until a negotiated settlement is reached,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Airport chaos as luggage ‘abandoned’ and passengers ‘forced to sleep on floor’

Airport mayhem gripped terminals again on Sunday as images emerged of customers forced to sleep on floors, surrounded by snaking passenger queues and mountains of abandoned luggage. Britons have been warned to brace for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways ground staff voted in favour of strike action at the carrier’s Heathrow hub.But despite warnings of a looming crisis, photographs taken on Sunday in at UK airports appear to show the country’s travel hubs already in the eye of the storm.The images showed piles of bags cordoned off by ground staff at Heathrow terminal 2, and passengers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Elderly couple kicked off Air Canada flight ‘for no reason’ demand an explanation – and compensation

Air Canada must “come up with a satisfactory answer and appropriate compensation” for ordering a retired British couple off a flight: so says 71-year-old Richard Brailey, who was ejected from a transatlantic flight in the early hours of Tuesday morning.Mr Brailey and his wife Patricia, 66, were at the end of a three-week trip around Canada. They were on board the delayed Air Canada flight AC866 from Montreal to London Heathrow – sitting in their assigned economy class seats, wearing masks in accordance with Canadian law, and had not been drinking.Armed police and airline staff boarded the plane to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Big league aviation: Is Heathrow worried about slipping down the table?

“Ten of the top 40 global airports are European,” reports Eamonn Brennan. He is director-general of Eurocontrol, the continent-wide provider of air navigation, and therefore has plenty of interest in the health of the aviation industry.That is two more than in 2019, he points out – with the newcomers being the Mallorcan gateway of Palma and Antalya in southern Turkey.For the purposes of the table Eurocontrol has created, “top” equates to number of flights.A top 40 by passenger numbers would look different – Dubai, for example, would rank highly rather than being nowhere on the list. But as a snapshot of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

719K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy