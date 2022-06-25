ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Obituary: Russell “Glenn” Holley

Park Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenn Holley was born in Vernal, Utah on December 13, 1948 to Lola and Russ Holley. Vernal was the fertile ground where Glenn’s love of the great outdoors began. An Eagle Scout, Glenn spent his childhood with total freedom in the frog ponds and fields. In 1964, Glenn’s...

www.parkrecord.com

Park Record

Obituary: Susan Johnson

Susan Wautraud Johnson entered this world March 18, 1964 to parents Wautraud “Wally” and Walter Johnson, joining her brother Michael in Fairfield, California. Susan’s zest for life, love and hot air balloons brought her to Park City Utah in 1992. Continuing her career in title and escrow, Susan worked for First American and continued her successful career by establishing Metro National Title for Rodney Newman as one of the premiere title companies in Park City.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Former Kaysville and Ogden Fire Captain passes away

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Retired Kaysville Fire Captain Steve Gunnell, passed away from complications related to COVID-19, Kaysville Fire Department announced Tuesday. According to the department, Gunnell served on Kaysville Fire Department for 33 years before retiring in 2019. He had previously worked for the Ogden Fire Department, where he retired as a captain in 2014.
KAYSVILLE, UT
Park Record

Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Pioneers greeted by a city of rocks

Standing atop Parking Lot Rock you look down onto a literal city of granite, with rocks sprouting up everywhere from the southern Idaho landscape. In the foreground, roped climbers scale Morning Glory Spire. Beyond is a showcase of geology, with rocks millions (even billions) of years old – textbook examples of Mother Nature at work.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Fourth of July returns without fireworks

Park City’s annual Fourth of July celebration is back Monday with the traditional 5K run, Main Street parade, and rugby and volleyball games at City Park. The only thing missing will be fireworks, said Jenny Diersen, special events and economic development program manager at City Hall. “Due to fire...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Millions of bees remain on the loose in Silver Creek Canyon

On Monday evening Summit County officials warned the public to stay off the rail trail near milepost 149 in Silver Creek Canyon. On Monday evening Summit County officials warned the public to stay off the Rail Trail near milepost 149 in Silver Creek Canyon. According to a statement, millions of...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Way We Were: Ski Era Just As Important

Dalton Gackle, Park City Museum Research, Digital Services, and Social Media Coordinator. Recreation and tourism, most notably skiing, are incredibly significant and relevant to the history and development of Park City and Summit County – as much as any other era, including the mining eras. According to a Park City Council staff report from the Planning Department in 2013, “the ski industry had a profound impact on transforming Park City from a sleepy, dilapidated mining town” into the recreational hub it is today. The onset of recreational tourism is also a significant development in American history, connecting Park City’s local story of revival with the broader national story of America from the 1940s through the 1970s.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Retired military K-9 reunites with Utah airman

UTAH (ABC4) – Reunited and it feels so good! Retired military K-9 Toby is going to call Salt Lake City home and better yet, he is reuniting with his old handler. Airman Steven Goff met up with Toby at Salt Lake City International Airport after serving together for three years at Moody Air Force Base […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Relieving the poor: The Ephraim Relief Society Granary

Mormon crickets and grasshoppers nearly decimated the harvest soon after Latter-day Saint pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley. After these difficult years, many Latter-day Saints started storing grain to avoid their previous trials, to exercise principles of self-reliance and to feed the poor. As part of the grain storage efforts,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
parkcitymag.com

Road Trip to St. George for Trails, Tacos, and a Sweet Hotel

In just under five hours by car from Park City, you can arrive in southern Utah for a weekend escape to sunny St. George. As one of the fastest- growing cities in America, St. George boasts no shortage of things to do, places to eat, and adventures to be had within and just beyond the city limits: some of the most famous natural beauty in the American West can be found right outside St. George, from Zion National Park to the Mojave Desert. This town has it all for those who want to explore the red-rock landscape and also enjoy some R&R.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah cities list firework restrictions for July 4

UTAH – As Independence Day arrives, local cities and counties are releasing their firework restrictions. Fireworks are only legal to fire from July 2 to 5 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., besides July 4, which extends to midnight in most areas. Lehi will only allow fireworks to be...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Popular ice cream shops opens in another Utah city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dessert lovers, get ready as a popular ice cream and milkshake shop opens a new location in Utah. Spilled Milk Ice Cream & Cereal Bar is now open in St. George, marking its second brick-and-mortar location in Utah. The new shop is located at 1480 S. River Rd. The first […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Missing Ogden teen found safe

OGDEN, Utah, June 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police have announced that a missing 16-year-old girl has been found safe. She “was located by family and is no longer missing,” the Facebook updates says. She had last been seen Monday afternoon leaving her residence in...
OGDEN, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Mendenhall: Salt Lake County “Cool-Zones” Aren’t Inclusive

Salt Lake County recently announced their implementation of “cool zones,” which provide citizens an escape from the blistering summer heat. Cool zones offer air-conditioning and fresh, cold water, plus the chance to learn about summer activities county-wide. However, upon further investigation, these cool zones are not inclusive and...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Man behind Tabernacle Choir for 22 years retires

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the great legends of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square is retiring. For 22 years, Barry Anderson handled the logistics of moving 700 people on tours throughout the world, among other feats. It was a job that required an extremely organized brain, a great sense of humor and a lot of faith.

