Obituary: Russell “Glenn” Holley

Dalton Gackle, Park City Museum Research, Digital Services, and Social Media Coordinator. Recreation and tourism, most notably skiing, are incredibly significant and relevant to the history and development of Park City and Summit County – as much as any other era, including the mining eras. According to a Park City Council staff report from the Planning Department in 2013, “the ski industry had a profound impact on transforming Park City from a sleepy, dilapidated mining town” into the recreational hub it is today. The onset of recreational tourism is also a significant development in American history, connecting Park City’s local story of revival with the broader national story of America from the 1940s through the 1970s.
