ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

CWE Meet in the Street

laduenews.com
 3 days ago

Rediscover your love for the Central West End and make...

www.laduenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
feastmagazine.com

In Richmond Heights, Pointer’s Pizza offers New York-style pies, fast delivery and $500 for finishing a monster pizza

Did you know that one of St. Louis’ claims to fame is actually a food challenge?. Longtime Richmond Heights pizzeria Pointer’s Pizza offers the Pointersaurus: A 28-inch, 10 pound pizza that lives up to its dinosaur-themed name. The rules are pretty simple: Two people must consume the entire Pointersaurus in one hour; The Pointersaurus has to have two meat toppings or four vegetable toppings; and winners who finish eating the Pointersaurus receive a $500 cash prize.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
constructforstl.org

Beautiful, ‘Crazy’ Brick Designs in St. Louis are Worth a Closer Look

From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: For most of Tim McBride’s life, strangers have pulled over to gawk at his home. The dark red bricks, ubiquitous in St. Louis, aren’t laid straight. They look instead as if a drunken worker lost his level while building a wall for Grimm’s fairy folk or Ripley’s Believe It or Not.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX2Now

Watch Fourth of July Downtown fireworks from FOX 2’s SkyFOX

ST. LOUIS – Nobody does fireworks like FOX 2 and our exclusive Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter. FOX 2 will continue its long-standing tradition of bringing St. Louis area viewers Fourth of July fireworks live from SkyFOX in Downtown St. Louis next Monday night. Viewers can watch the 9 p.m. news to see Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX in the air with the Gateway Arch as fireworks shoot off in the background.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KIX 105.7

Can You and a Friend Eat This 10 Pound Pizza Worth $500?

I'm fond of saying I never met a pizza I didn't like. From Fitters to Papa Murphy's. From Pizza Hut to Dominos. And every kind of pizza in between. But could I eat this 28-inch 10-pound pizza with two types of meat from Pointer's in St. Louis? Could I do it with my wife or a friend? Or for $500?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Love#Euclid Avenue#West End
advantagenews.com

Alton McDonald's rebuild nears completion

The McDonald's on Broadway at Ridge Street in Alton will be reopening soon. Reconstruction began in March after the insurance company finalized the claim. A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been scheduled for Monday, July 11 at 10am. The old building was destroyed by a fire last June. Owner Dick Bold tells...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton church kicks off fundraiser Wednesday

ALTON - Saints Peter and Paul Church, at 717 State St. in Alton, will kickoff its year long fundraiser to help renovate the church at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. James Hanlon, a volunteer for the fundraiser committee, said the fundraiser will help pay for renovations to the historic church. "It's an old limestone church and over 150 years, so it will will need some major repairs," Hanlon said. After the service, a short film made by Hanlon's son, Ryan, will be presented with history about the church and details about what repairs are needed. Afterwards a dinner of hot dogs, hamburgers and other food will be served. The event is open to the public.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Popular Shave Ice Shop Reopens in Illinois

Polynesian Breeze Shave Ice (5620 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights, Illinois; 618-691-1485) shuttered temporarily in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, trying to survive the uncertainty the virus brought to many businesses, and remained closed in 2021. But, on a sunny June day this summer, lines formed outside husband-and-wife duo Michele Goldsmith and William Fanene's new shave ice shop location as they opened their windows for the first time in two years.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
BoardingArea

Lounge Review: Wingtips St. Louis (Priority Pass)

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Ralph Macchio drops in on 'The Karate Kid' musical in St. Louis

Ralph Macchio, star of the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” was in the audience Friday night for a performance of its musical version. The first production of the 2022 Stages St. Louis season, “The Karate Kid: The Musical” ends its pre-Broadway run at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center on Sunday. The show focuses on martial arts student Daniel LaRusso and his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Deaf community shares tales at picnic

GODFREY — Kids splashing in a pool. The putter of a lawnmower. Many of us take these common sounds of summer for granted. But attendees of a Saturday picnic at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey wanted to draw attention to those who can’t experience sound or who have severe hearing loss that greatly impacts their daily lives.
GODFREY, IL
FOX2Now

Where people in St. Louis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Louis between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy