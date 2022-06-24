ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Abortion rights supporters hold rally and vigil in Palm Springs after Roe v. Wade reversal

By James B. Cutchin, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

Abortion-rights supporters held a rally in front of the Palm Springs courthouse and a separate vigil Friday evening at the Mizell Center protesting the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

The courthouse event, which drew roughly 200 people, was organized by activist group Courageous Resistance of the Desert. Several speakers shared accounts of their personal experiences related to abortion following a brief speech by Democratic congressional candidate Will Rollins. The remainder of the event consisted of an open mic session where members of the audience were invited to share their own perspectives.

The Mizell Center event, organized by Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, drew roughly 100 people. Speakers included Palm Springs City Councilmember Christy Holstege  and audience participants from a similar open mic session.

"I think it's important people realize that this was not a legal decision by the court. This was a political decision by the court," said Jamie Trachtenberg, the courthouse rally's organizer and co-chair of Courageous Resistance's Women's Issues Committee.

"Every person today woke up with less rights than we had yesterday," she added.

Scarlett Hopkins, a 15-year old high school student from Indian Wells, spoke at the courthouse event about the importance of abortion rights for women who were raped, sexually assaulted or unable emotionally or financially to care for a child. She is a survivor of sexual assault, Hopkins added, an experience which motivated her to speak at the event.

Speakers and attendees at both events expressed alarm at the possibility that other rights, such as access to contraceptives and gay marriage, could be rolled back in similar future decisions by the court.

"I'm here because I feel like my women's rights have been violated," said Noreen Lawlor, a Joshua Tree resident at the Mizell Center vigil. "I'm very worried about my other rights being violated," she continued, noting the dangers to contraceptive access and gay marriage.

"I spent many years in nursing," Lawlor added. "I saw many women suffering, sometimes even dying, from illegal abortions."

Speaking at the Mizell Center vigil, Palm Springs councilmember Holstege predicted that the Coachella Valley could become a hotspot for residents of neighboring states that might face restricted abortion access in the future.

"In California, abortion is still safe and legal and accessible," Holstege said. "We are going to fight to increase access for our neighbors in Arizona who are going to flee for care to this region."

Several speakers at the courthouse rally who identified themselves as gay men called on male members of the LGBTQ community to show stronger support for women on issues like abortion rights.

"I'm disappointed in the gay men. Where are they tonight?" said a speaker who identified himself as Kevin. "Some of us are here, but the majority are partying over on Arenas."

"You wait, they'll respect and want the women's support when it comes down to banning gay marriage, gay rights and everything else," he added.

The events come in the wake of a landmark decision by the Supreme Court issued Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that held women had a constitutional right to an abortion without excessive government restriction. The decision, which leaves abortion-rights as an issue to be decided by individual states, is expected to prompt many states to follow Missouri in banning, or severely limiting, abortion access.

Anticipation over the decision had been building following a leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision published by Politico in early May. Since then, a number of similar pro-abortion events have been held in the Coachella Valley by Courageous Resistance of the Desert, Planned Parenthood and other groups.

Prior reporting from Desert Sun politics reporter Tom Coulter was incorporated in this report.

James B. Cutchin covers business in the Coachella Valley. Reach him at james.cutchin@desertsun.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Abortion rights supporters hold rally and vigil in Palm Springs after Roe v. Wade reversal

KVCR NEWS

Planned Parenthood hosts rally outside Riverside City Hall

More than 100 people gathered outside Riverside City Hall for the event. “I can't even express into words know how angry I feel, how frustrated I feel, I can't imagine somebody telling me you can't have an abortion," said Riverside resident Tamara Kemp. Despite the supreme court ruling, abortion...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Hyperallergic

Cheech Marin’s Long-Awaited Museum for Chicano Art Opens in California

RIVERSIDE, CA — “This is the nuclear weapon we have always needed,” said artist Judithe Hernández on June 17 at the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in Riverside. She was part of a multi-generational group of Chicano/a artists who had gathered at “The Cheech,” as it is known, for a preview of the new museum dedicated to celebrating their work, a day before its official public opening.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Californians to get up to $1,050 in inflation relief payments as part of budget deal, lawmakers say

California state leaders have reached a budget agreement that would send inflation relief payments to 23 million Americans, amid soaring inflation and rising gas prices. The office of Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) issued a joint press release on Sunday night announcing The post Californians to get up to $1,050 in inflation relief payments as part of budget deal, lawmakers say appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Inland lawmakers praise, denounce Supreme Court abortion decision

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A U.S. Supreme Court decision Friday overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that federally legalized abortion in all 50 states, returning authority to the states to regulate — including ban — abortion as they see fit elicited both criticism and praise among Riverside County lawmakers.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fourth of July firework preparations in light of new water restrictions

Fourth of July firework celebrations come as local water agencies start enforcing state-mandated water restrictions. Starting earlier this month, daytime watering is no longer allowed.  More: State-mandated water restrictions, what Coachella Valley residents need to know "So with the new watering restrictions, I expect many people probably have grass that's getting a little brown or dried out," The post Fourth of July firework preparations in light of new water restrictions appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Report on Turpin children care investigation expected to be presented in July

The long-awaited report detailing the findings of an investigation into the county's care of the Turpin siblings is scheduled to be presented next month, officials confirmed on Friday. In Jan. 2018, authorities discovered that the 12 of the 13 Turpin siblings were shackled, starved, and physically abused by their parents, David Allen Turpin, 59, and Louise Ann The post Report on Turpin children care investigation expected to be presented in July appeared first on KESQ.
PERRIS, CA
CBS LA

Cal State University accused of underpaying women, men of color

A proposed class-action lawsuit is accusing the California State University system of racial and gender discrimination when it comes to pay.The law firm of McCune Wright Arevalo announced Monday it would file a lawsuit against a number of CSU campuses, including Cal State San Bernardino, on behalf of women and people of color, alleging they are underpaid compared to their male or white counterparts.The lawsuit claims a recent study by the California State University Employees Union revealed that men of color are paid 3% less than white men. The same study found an even bigger discrepancy for women's pay — white women are paid 5% less, while women of color make 7% less.In a statement, CSU officials say they have not yet received information about the lawsuit."The California State University deeply values its employees and is committed to ensuring competitive wages, benefits and rewarding careers that fulfill CSU's mission of providing students access to a high-quality, affordable education," the statement said.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Gay Rights#Protest#The Supreme Court#Democratic#Indian
KESQ News Channel 3

Are fireworks legal in your city? We’re helping you celebrate a safe Fourth of July

Independence Day is just around the corner, and we're answering any questions you may have when it comes to using fireworks throughout the valley. Riverside County Sheriff's Department is reminding people that illegal fireworks can result in injury and property damages. Their 'You Light It, We Write It' campaign is holding people accountable for all The post Are fireworks legal in your city? We’re helping you celebrate a safe Fourth of July appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local Fourth of July events and celebrations

Independence Day is almost here! Below is a list of Fourth of July celebrations in the desert, some taking place on the day, while others are a little earlier. Palm Springs - Fireworks show on Monday, July 4 at Palm Springs StadiumAfter a two-year hiatus and much debate, the fireworks show in Palm Springs is The post Local Fourth of July events and celebrations appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
veranda.com

The 10 Wineries You Should Visit in Temecula, California

If you’re looking for a readily accessible wine country trip, Temecula Valley, California is an ideal destination. Just 90 minutes from all major southern California cities such as Los Angeles, Palm Springs, and San Diego, the region boasts gorgeous scenery and a Mediterranean climate with warm days and cool nights. It’s a convenient weekend getaway but is also suited for a longer, more leisurely vacation.
TEMECULA, CA
recordgazette.net

Homelessness, economic development lead discussions on Banning online platform Zencity

On the recently launched digital platform Zencity, visitors to the site can rank 20 suggestions as to what they agree makes Banning “a great place to LIVE, WORK AND PLAY.”. Choices include affordable housing, low-cost utilities and attractive neighborhoods, to provision of “youth activities,” “arts & culture” and “adult activities.”
BANNING, CA
KESQ

News Channel 3 Investigates: Seismic Deadline

Public hospitals throughout California, including Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, are just eight years away from radical changes-- unless certain state requirements are met. The hospitals are in need of millions of dollars to make mandatory upgrades, which would ensure the facilities would still work after a major...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

See how much you’d receive under the state’s proposed ‘Inflation Relief’ rebate

Millions of Californians may be eligible to receive an 'Inflation Relief' rebate payment. Valley residents, like many Californians are looking for relief. "It's not only gas prices. You look, and inflation is going up everyday. I think something major has got to be done," says Alibaba Farzaneh, who was pumping gas in Palm Desert. One The post See how much you’d receive under the state’s proposed ‘Inflation Relief’ rebate appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iebusinessdaily.com

Hotel coming to Moreno Valley

Construction has begun on a 122-suite hotel in Moreno Valley. WoodSpring Suites is being built at 24455 Hemlock Ave. and will be the chain’s fourth Inland Empire location, according to a statement on the city’s website. The extended-stay hotel is expected to open in the summer of 2023.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Experiences Not To Miss Near Joshua Tree National Park

The Joshua Tree National Park area can be enjoyed as a day trip as it’s 2.5 hours from San Diego and Los Angeles. However, most visitors opt to stay longer, for they soon discover a short visit is not enough. There are many lookout points, and we can guarantee you will take out your camera constantly because distinctive rock formations — such as Skull Rock, which has intrigued visitors for years — are abundant. However, there are so many other Joshua Tree area attractions visitors miss.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knewsradio.com

Two Desert Hot Springs People Arrested For Rancho Mirage Homicide

Homicide suspects Joseph Runyon and Leslie Martinez. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Two people from Desert Hot Springs have been arrested for killing a man in Rancho Mirage. On Thursday night June 16th 2022 at 10:15, 43 year old Alejandro Suarez of Rancho Mirage was shot on killed on...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
