OHIO — Monday is the last day for Ohioans to apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Benefits if they lost food during power outages a little over a week ago. On June 13, storms swept across the state, leaving more than 300,000 residents without power—many of whom lost it for almost an entire week, according to data from state's power companies. Four tornadoes touched down during those storms, according to the National Weather Service.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO