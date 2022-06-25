Fire near Hansen Dam prompts evacuation of about 1,000 people from aquatic center

An approximately 110 acre fire in Riverside County has prompted evacuations on Saturday, Cal Fire said. The fire, which was originally called the “Candle Fire” but then updated to the “Union Fire,” is 0% contained. A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents south of Limonite...
The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Elsinore Sunday has been found, officials said. Riverside County Sheriff’s responded to reports of a child drowning in Lake Elsinore Sunday morning. The incident was first reported at approximately 10:35 a.m. where a 9-year-old boy had been swimming...
A third day of demonstrations is scheduled in downtown LA Sunday as the outcry continues against the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn federal abortion protections provided under Roe v. Wade. The groups The Feminist Front and Generation Ratify are calling for protesters to wear green to the rally...
If you’re a fourth grader, nothing could be harder than seeing an inflatable floating playground about 30 feet from the shore — especially during a heat wave. It’s been sitting outside on the water, tantalizingly close to the Alamitos Beach shoreline, for more than a week, according to residents.
