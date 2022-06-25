Wichita Falls area churches announce services

The deadline for submitting items for church briefs to be published in our print edition is 2 p.m. Wednesday. To have an item listed, email Claire Kowalick at ckowalick@gannett.com. Please limit announcements to special events, meetings or guests. Limited space does not allow listings for regular weekly events. We are sorry, but church brief items cannot be taken over the phone.

First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls : First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls has changed some worship service times for their campuses. We invite you to join us at any of our services.

The Downtown campus, 1200 9th Street, will host their Blended Worship with Choir, Praise Team and Orchestra on Sundays at 8:15 a.m. Contemporary Worship is offered at both 9:45 and 11 a.m.

The West Campus, 4317 Barnett Road, has Contemporary Services at 9:45 and 11:00 a.m. each Sunday. The Church at Sheppard, 2101 Puckett, will offer Contemporary Services at 9:45 and 11 a.m.

Life Groups are available for every age each Sunday.

Sunday morning services are broadcast live over CFNT, cable channel 10 or over the air on 20.1 or 24.1 each Sunday at 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services are also streamed over our website as well as our Facebook page.

The church is offering five new classes for Wednesday family nights for winter/spring. Information on First Baptist Family Nights for all campuses at https://fbcwf.org/next-steps/family-night/ .

First Christian Church , 3701 Taft Boulevard, 940-692-2282, www.firstchristianwf.com : PLEASE COME WORSHIP WITH US THIS WEEK! Bring Family & Friends! SUNDAY MORNING WORSHIP: WORSHIP in the Chapel is at @ 8:40am and again @ 10:45am in the Sanctuary or Livestream on our website, Facebook or youtube.com. New Sermon series: "INFLUENCERS." SUNDAY SCHOOL for all ages @ 9:30.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT WORSHIP: 5:30 Brown Bag Fellowship, 6:00pm "The Neighborhood" Worship Service. New series: "POST-RESURRECTION APPEARANCES". Please plan to gather with us - WE WELCOME EVERYONE! OPEN COMMUNION: The Lord's Supper or Communion is offered at every Worship to all those who believe in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: "FOOD TRUCK PARTY - ON A ROLL WITH GOD! July 11-14, 9:00am-Noon for 4-year-olds through 5th grade complete.

REGISTRATION OPEN: www.firstchristianwf.com; under FAMILY MINISTRIES, then SPECIAL EVENTS.

First Presbyterian Church , 3601 Taft Blvd.: At 10:30 A.M. worship this Sunday, June 26, Rev. Michael Hansen, Senior Pastor, will continue his sermon series titled “One Another: A Series on Community.” Last Sunday, Rev. Hansen preached on the commandment to love one another. His sermon this Sunday is titled “A Series on Community: Bear One Another’s Burdens” and is based upon Galatians 6:2.

Rev. Hansen has organized a men’s summer group for learning, connection and spiritual growth. The group will read and discuss Justin Whitmel Early’s book titled The Common Rule: Habits of Purpose for an Age of Distraction. Rev. Hansen will lead the group, which will be held in Rev. Hansen’s home Monday evenings during June and July from 7:30 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Sign up by emailing Rev. Hansen at michaelh@myfirstpres.org. Maggie Hansen, Rev. Hansen’s wife, will lead a summer series for women titled “Stories.” FPC students and families are invited to movie night featuring “Soul Surfer.” The event will be held on June 28 from 6-8:30 P.M. in Fellowship Hall. The movie, snacks and drinks are provided, but participants will “BYOD”, bring your own dinner. Please RSVP to Rev. Hansen or Lindsey Lunn or sign up on the events page of the Church website. Interfaith Outreach Services needs for this month are Vienna sausage, mixed vegetables and spaghettios. There are two donation drop off locations for your convenience: (1) outside the Church office and (2) inside the Atrium door. A mission team from the Church is in Belize this week. The Church is in prayer for the Belize mission team. All those in need of prayer or pastoral care are invited to contact the Church office.

First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park , 201 E. Bank: Come worship with us at 9 a.m. Sundays. Social distancing and safety precautions are observed. At this time we still are not having Fellowship or Sunday school events.

First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls , 909 10th Street: Worship Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at 909 10th Street or live on TV-KJBO and online at www.FUMCWF.org/LIVE.

Floral Heights United Methodist Church , 2214 10th Street: Sunday, June 26 – 3rd Sunday after Pentecost, 9:00 am – Sunday School, 10:10 am – Worship – Sanctuary & Facebook Live, 5-7 pm – Hot Dog & Ice Cream Dinner with live music, Tuesday, June 28, 9:30 pm – Prayer Shawl Ministry, 11:30 – 1 pm – Community Lunches. Wednesday, June 29, 9:00 am – Bible Study, 6:00 pm – Chancel Choir rehearsal. Thursday, June 30, 6:30 am – Men’s Bible Study, 9:30 am – Women’s Bible Study, 11:30 – 1 pm - Community Lunches.

Mount Pleasant Baptist Church: Sunday School will start at 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Morning worship will start at 10:00 a.m. All members are asked to use the Harding St. entrance and wear a face mask. If you can't make the service the deacons will be available on the Bailey Street side of the church 30 minutes after service if you would like to contribute to the tithes, offering and receive the Lord's Supper. Sunday afternoon on Facebook, Pastor Castle will have Pulpit Echoes and a prayer. You may also use the Givelify app. If you have any questions you may email mountpleasantbcwf@gmail.com.

New Hope Presbyterian : Worship services in our new building at 1701 Enterprise. Our worship service time will begin at 10:00 A.M.

Our services will continue to be available on our FB page for those locally and around the country that have joined over the past two years.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church , 1420 Borton Lane: New Jerusalem offers meals for shut-ins, food distribution through the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry, clothing and health checks on the fourth Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon. Please contact the Rev. Angus Thompson, church pastor, at 940-766-4022 with questions. For more information about immunizations, contact Mary Ann Merriex at 940-322-5728.

St. Benedict Orthodox Church , 3808 Seymour Road: Check out our additional services, classes, and events on our website: www.SaintBenedictOrthodox.com . Contact our priest: FatherKavanaugh@gmail.com.

St. Matthew Baptist Church , 412 Dallas St., 940-766-0316: The church is having a back-to-school drive to serve communities in our city and surrounding areas with backpacks, school supplies, clothing shoes, etc., while they last. Saturday, July 30, from 8 a.m. - noon at St Matthew Baptist Church.

St. Paul Lutheran Church , 1417 11th: Sun., June 26, Bible Study 9:00 am, Divine Service 10:15 am, Special Voter’s Mtg..

Trinity Presbyterian Church , 4403 Phillips: Trinity Presbyterian Church hosts in-person worship services at 11 a.m. on Sunday at 4403 Phillips. Social distancing remains in practice.

Wichita Falls Metropolitan Community Church , 1401 Travis (at 14th Street): As always, all are welcome. Visit us Sundays: 10:15 a.m. for study, 11 a.m. for adoration services . . . just late enough to get to sleep in! Casual comfort to finer dress embraced; no-negative-judgment zone. WE MASK UP, CHECK TEMPS, SANITIZE IN/OUT, SOCIAL DISTANCE, AND CARE FOR OUR NEIGHBOR'S HEALTH. Ours is a safe and affirming environment. We are also LGBTQ+ affirming. Children and youth welcome and included in service. Nursery available. Networking and lunch connections following (dutch treat). 1401 Travis Street. 940-322-4100, wfmccav@gmail.com, Join online at https://bit.ly/WFMCCWorship.

