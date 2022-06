KENNER, La. — A 15-year-old who was shot and injured by a Kenner police officer during a police chase is being denied to see his family. The incident started around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday when authorities tried to stop a car in the Susan Park area. However, investigators state that the car refused to stop and a passenger got out of the vehicle on South Cumberland in Metairie and ran away.

KENNER, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO