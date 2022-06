The Los Angeles Angels took on the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in what has been a chippy series so far. It got a lot chippier on Sunday. In the 9th inning of Saturday night’s game, Mariners relief Erik Swanson nearly hit Angels star outfielder Mike Trout with a fastball near the head, which garnered some strong reactions from the Angels’ slugger during his postgame press conference.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO