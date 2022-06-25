“Fight like hell for our rights”: Hundreds of locals protest SCOTUS abortion ruling

It was an emotional day for millions, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade - holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

“Oh it’s probably the saddest day of my life in the longest time," said Palm Desert resident Margaret Wallace.

Hundreds of pro-choice advocates gathered Friday evening at the County Courthouse in Palm Springs to protest the Supreme Court's decision.

“Our voices need to be heard. This is an abominable, disgusting, despicable act by the Supreme court. Which is 50 years of settled law, it means precedent, it means nothing,” aid activist Audrey Joseph.

Protest at Riverside Count Courthouse in Palm Springs

For Palm Springs resident Scarlett Hopkins, it's a day she feared would come. “From ages 4 to 8 years old, and I was bribed with alcohol and food and treats but never love from that side of my family.”

Hopkins was sexually abused for years as a child, and hopes that no one else has to go through what she did. “I want women like me to know that they’re not alone and that it happens to many of us more than we know and that it’s okay, and it’s not okay what they did to us. But we are here to help them and we are here to talk to each other and support with the things and the circumstances that we’ve been under in our past.”

Scarlett Hopkins speaking to crowd

And down the street at the Mizell Center, dozens of more people gathered in support of abortion rights.

“I fought very hard back in the 70’s and the late 60’s for women’s rights and to see them just go away, just like that- it breaks my heart and I have to be here to see what I can do,” Wallace said.

City council member and pro-choice activist, Christy Holstege, spoke out about how disappointed she is in the Supreme Court’s ruling. She said that although it’s a huge set back after years of work, this is just the beginning of the fight to insure a woman’s right to choose.

“We are gonna fight like hell for our rights of our friends and family members and fellow Americans so I’m encouraged that we have so many people joining the fight and it’s going to be a fight from here on out,” said Holstege.

Locals gather at Mizell Center

