Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Northern Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. These storms may intensify. Monitor local NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn Thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Pine, southern Douglas, northwestern Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 145 PM CDT At 118 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gordon, to 6 miles southeast of Dairyland, to Duxbury, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Gordon around 125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Cloverton, Wascott and Minong. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BURNETT COUNTY, WI ・ 19 MINUTES AGO