Ryan Crouser improves world lead for USATF shot put title

For Barry Odom, Arkansas — and coaching alongside Sam Pittman — is the place to be. Odom has helped Pittman engineer an incredible turnaround at Arkansas, and has helped a once-maligned defense turn into one of the better units in the country. After the Razorbacks gave up more than 30 points per game for five straight seasons, Odom’s 2021 group allowed less than 23 a game to rank in the top half of the SEC. And perhaps no game showcased the improvement more than the win over Texas, when the Razorbacks smashed the Longhorns all over the field. The Razorbacks bookended that performance with a second-half shutout of Penn State in the Outback Bowl, setting the stage for more to come. In this episode, Arkansas radio analyst Quinn Grovey sits down with the Hogs’ DC to talk about his unit’s improvement, working alongside Sam Pittman, and why the Razorbacks are a destination in college football.

