ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Ryan Crouser improves world lead for USATF shot put title

By Shawn Price
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE – Competing in his home state often brings out the best in Ryan Crouser, a volunteer assistant with the Razorbacks, and he delivered once again on Friday with a winning mark of 75 feet, 10.25 inches (23.12) to better field by nearly 10 full inches. Competing in...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Pair of Razorbacks race in finals on last day of US Championships

EUGENE – Final day action at the USATF Championships involved a pair of finalists for the Arkansas program with Logan Jolly and Katie Izzo competing in the 3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m at Hayward Field on Sunday. Jolly clocked a time of 9:46.91 to finish 11th in the steeplechase final...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs notebook: Top 7 rotation projection; recruiting; Pro Hogs update

LITTLE ROCK — We’re more than a month away from the Arkansas Razorbacks’ rare and valuable foreign exhibition-game tour (four games set for Aug. 6-16 in Spain and Italy), and the start of the 31-game regular season is roughly four months out from tipping up. Still, it’s never too early to speculate on the player rotations that Eric Musselman will trot onto the floor.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

First Shots Fired: Former Arkansas Coach’s Move to LSU Already Making Recruiting Splash

The 2022 college baseball season isn’t but a couple of days past over but the former kings of the dirt diamond are making headlines. The LSU Tigers, with six national championships but none since 2009, have decided enough is enough with several other SEC West schools having all the fun. In a total power play, LSU only let SEC West rival Ole Miss have a day on their national championship before rocking the baseball world with the announcement of hiring Wes Johnson as their new pitching coach. Nice job Rebels, but the Tigers are reminding everyone who the traditional boss is in these parts.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilbert, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 163: Odom - Arkansas is the place to be

For Barry Odom, Arkansas — and coaching alongside Sam Pittman — is the place to be. Odom has helped Pittman engineer an incredible turnaround at Arkansas, and has helped a once-maligned defense turn into one of the better units in the country. After the Razorbacks gave up more than 30 points per game for five straight seasons, Odom’s 2021 group allowed less than 23 a game to rank in the top half of the SEC. And perhaps no game showcased the improvement more than the win over Texas, when the Razorbacks smashed the Longhorns all over the field. The Razorbacks bookended that performance with a second-half shutout of Penn State in the Outback Bowl, setting the stage for more to come. In this episode, Arkansas radio analyst Quinn Grovey sits down with the Hogs’ DC to talk about his unit’s improvement, working alongside Sam Pittman, and why the Razorbacks are a destination in college football.
ARKANSAS STATE
hogville.net

Dylan Hasz Could Join Brother at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Bixby (Okla.) athlete Dylan Hasz is the twin brother of Arkansas commitment Luke Hasz, a four-star tight end. Hasz, 5-10, 180, can play wide receiver or defensive back in college. He plays both ways for Bixby. Dylan took his official this week after Luke was at Arkansas last weekend.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Kovacs
Person
Ryan Crouser
KHBS

Inflation impacts Arkansas fireworks

CENTERTON, Ark. — Inflation impacts Arkansas fireworks. A salesperson at a Centerton tent told us sales are slow so far this year.Watch video above for more information!
CENTERTON, AR
5NEWS

Less bang for your buck: July 4th firework prices rise in 2022

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Fireworks retailers in Arkansas say prices have risen from supply chain issues. LB Hudson is the owner of Mega Mega Fireworks in Springdale. It's the retailer's first year in Northwest Arkansas, after they moved up from southern Arkansas. "The fireworks industry is definitely not immune to...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Rodeo of Ozarks kicks off Annual Parade in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Hundreds of people lined up along Emma Avenue in Springdale to watch the Annual Rodeo of Ozarks parade Saturday, June 25. A little heat didn't stop the cowboys and cowgirls. “We have a lot of different people in the parade,” said, Kelsey Smith. They lined...
SPRINGDALE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usatf#Shot Put#Matthew Lewis#Second Heat#Team Usa
kuaf.com

When the Clintons Lived in Fayetteville

The Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville is open again. We take the opportunity to visit archives at the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to remember the Clintons' time in Fayetteville. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
travelexperta.com

Scarlett Manor in Cave Springs, Arkansas: Stunning Farmhouse To Stay At

My husband and I decided to go on a trip with our kids to a different place this time, while looking at options, we come across Cave Springs in Arkansas, a beautiful location surrounded by nature and an amazing golf course. The fun part of traveling is doing research and I needed to find a good place to stay, that’s when I found The Scarlett Manor, a stunning farmhouse that will leave you speechless.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
aymag.com

Blue Zoo Coming to Promenade Boulevard

The Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers will soon be home to an aquarium like no other: the Blue Zoo. Marketed as “More than an aquarium. More than a zoo,” Blue Zoo will be a hands-on experience with the mission to educate and inspire in a fun, hands-on environment. Sharks, an octopus, clownfish, seahorses, jellyfish and angelfish will be within the aquarium.
ROGERS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy