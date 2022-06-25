ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

Police beat for Saturday, June 25

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police, fire and other public safety reports from Jacksonville and the surrounding...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Two charged with meth possession

EDWARDSVILLE - Two people were charged Friday with possession of methamphetamine in separate incidents by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Patsy A. Heitzig, 35, of South Roxana, was charged June 24 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City man indicted for home invasion

EDWARDSVILLE - A Granite City man was indicted on home invasion, burglary and robbery charges Thursday. Darron L. Stafford II, 43, of Granite City, was indicted June 23 for home invasion, a Class X felony; residential burglary and aggravated robbery, both Class 1 felonies; offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
GRANITE CITY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, IL
Morgan County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

Two men shot in Alton, Illinois early Tuesday morning

ALTON, Ill. – Two men were shot early Tuesday morning in Alton, Illinois. Reports of a shooting in the Riverfront Park area were reported at approximately 12:47 a.m. Investigators said “several subjects met at this location, at which point an argument occurred. During the argument, several gunshots were fired.”
ALTON, IL
wmay.com

Victim Of Fatal Shooting Identified

A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Springfield. Police say the shooting took place in the 2000 block of Lions Court. As police were responding, they encountered a vehicle at Laurel and Wirt that was transporting the victim to the hospital. EMS crews were dispatched to that location and transported the man by ambulance to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he died shortly after 7pm. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 19-year-old Jamarius Williams of Springfield, and says he died of a single gunshot wound to the back.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Alton woman faces two drug indictments

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton woman faces two separate drug-related indictments issued last week by a Madison County grand jury. Katlynn R. Hartman, 24, of Alton, was indicted on two counts of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class X felonies; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two counts of obstructing justice, all Class 4 felonies.
ALTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
newschannel20.com

19-year-old killed in Springfield shooting identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Jamarius Williams. Williams died from a single gunshot wound to the back. ORIGINAL:. A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting Sunday in Springfield. Springfield Police were called around 6:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Collinsville man faces weapons, drug charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Collinsville man was charged Thursday with multiple weapons- and drug-related charges by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Darren K. Irby, 49, of Collinsville, was charged June 23 with armed violence, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, and two counts of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 2 felonies; unlawful residency of a child sex offender, a Class 4 felony; and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Teen arrested after Pana gas station burglary

PANA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A teen is facing charges after a burglary at a Pana gas station. Pana Police officers and Christian County deputies were called shortly after midnight on Wednesday to the Shell Station on East First Street after a burglary alarm went off. Officers found the front...
PANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Police Beat#West Morton Avenue
wlds.com

JPD Investigating Hit and Run Incident

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent hit and run accident. At 2:20 pm on Saturday, June 18th, a vehicle that was stopped facing eastbound at the intersection of North Clay and East Douglas...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Pontoon Beach man charged with residential burglary

EDWARDSVILLE - A Pontoon Beach man charged with residential burglary was among several theft-related felony charges filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. James M. Feldman, 41, of Pontoon Beach, was charged June 23 with two counts of residential burglary, both Class 1 felonies.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
The Telegraph

Man dies Friday from apparent overdose

EDWARDSVILLE - A 20-year-old man died of an apparent fatal drug overdose Friday in the 5000 block of Chain of Rocks Road, according to officials with the Madison County Sheriff's Department. The Sheriff's Department and Coroner's Office were at the scene investigating the death Friday afternoon.
My Journal Courier

Photo: Jacksonville yard of the week

The yard of Ron and Barb Surratt at 615 Westwinds Drive has been chosen for this week's Jacksonville Yard of the Week recognition. Mayor Andy Ezard gives the award to residents who make the effort to keep their yard nice. (Ben Singson/Journal-Courier)
JACKSONVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
newschannel20.com

Police investigate deadly Springfield stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police and the Sangamon County Coroner are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man. Springfield Police confirmed to NewsChannel 20/FOX Illinois a stabbing victim was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital at approximately 10:32 p.m. Thursday. He was later pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield church struck by lightning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic church in Springfield was damaged on Saturday after it was struck by lightning. The lightning strike left a large crack in the stone steeple of Grace Lutheran Church and caused small pieces of debris to rain down on the sidewalk. Nearby roads were closed in order to allow firefighters […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy