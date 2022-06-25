Police beat for Saturday, June 25

A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Springfield. Police say the shooting took place in the 2000 block of Lions Court. As police were responding, they encountered a vehicle at Laurel and Wirt that was transporting the victim to the hospital. EMS crews were dispatched to that location and transported the man by ambulance to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he died shortly after 7pm. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 19-year-old Jamarius Williams of Springfield, and says he died of a single gunshot wound to the back.

