Dawson, MN

Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 12:36AM CDT by NWS

willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

..Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and...

www.willmarradio.com

knsiradio.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota Until 1:00 a.m.

(KNSI) – The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Benton, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright County until 1 a.m. on Friday. Thunderstorms may develop this evening and could contain large hail and damaging winds. ___. Copyright 2022 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. This...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Benton, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Benton; Big Stone; Cass; Chippewa; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Kandiyohi; Lac qui Parle; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Otter Tail; Pope; Sherburne; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wright; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 406 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BENTON BIG STONE CASS CHIPPEWA CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT KANDIYOHI LAC QUI PARLE MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON OTTER TAIL POPE SHERBURNE STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WRIGHT YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

COVID-related deaths reported in Kandiyohi, Renville Counties

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday reported 3362 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. The figures are for the three days from Friday at 4 a.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., which averages out to 1120 cases per day. They also reported 8 COVID-related deaths, including a person in their early 80s from Kandiyohi County, and a person in their late 80s from Renville County. As for new cases of coronavirus, there were 80 in Stearns County, 16 in Kandiyohi County, 13 in Meeker, 7 in Renville, 3 in Swift, and single cases reported in Chippewa and Pope Counties.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Pope County resident succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Monday reported 1526 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. This is from the time period of last Thursday at 4 a.m. to last Friday at 4 a.m....the weekend figures will be released on Tuesday. Locally, Stearns County reported 34 cases of coronavirus...there were 9 in Meeker, 8 in Kandiyohi, 5 in Pope, 3 in Renville, 1 in Chippewa and zero additional cases in Swift County. There were 4 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 90s from Pope County.
POPE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

DNR seeks Loon monitors for Kandiyohi County

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to help monitor the loon population in Kandiyohi County. Volunteers are needed, for a minimum of one morning during the July 2 through July 12 monitoring period, to count the number of adult and juvenile loons on pre-selected lakes.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar Municipal Utilities ask people to conserve electricity

(Willmar MN-) Local power officials are making plans to deal with potential energy shortages later this summer. In a news release Tuesday, Willmar Municipal Utilities says an electricity shortage is predicted this summer across our region by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, known as MISO. They say "If everyone does their part to conserve electricity, we may avoid rolling blackouts." WMU says if notified by MISO that the potential to conserve electricity in the next 24 hour exists, they will post an alert on the local media and social media, notifying both businesses and residents of the announcement.
WILLMAR, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

West central Minnesota woman arrested after standoff with police

(Spicer, MN) -- A woman is reportedly under arrest after a weapons complaint led to the evacuation of several homes in Spicer. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in a home just before 6:00 p-m Sunday. Deputies evacuated residents from nearby homes and law enforcement set up a perimeter. Authorities say the 60-year-old suspect was non-compliant and less-lethal rounds were deployed to subdue her.
SPICER, MN
willmarradio.com

Zebra mussels found in Long Lake near Willmar

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Long Lake, which is near Willmar in Kandiyohi County. A lake property owner contacted the DNR after his daughter found a zebra mussel attached to a rock while swimming in the lake. DNR invasive species specialists conducted a snorkel search of two areas of the 1,568-acre lake. They found a single zebra mussel at each location.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Melvin J. Gewerth

Melvin Joseph Gewerth, age 62 of Morton formerly of Wabasso area, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the St. John Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Morton. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
MORTON, MN
willmarradio.com

Josephine Nelson

Josephine Nelson, 87, of Spicer, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Spicer surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery in New London. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London.
SPICER, MN
willmarradio.com

Civil trial over land for proposed Tepetonka golf course moved to October

(Willmar MN-) A civil trial slated to begin today regarding the sale of land for a proposed golf course in Kandiyohi County has been rescheduled to October 17th. Dean Thorson of rural Spicer filed the suit against Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. over the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew to a group that wants to build the Tepetonka Golf Course. The land, known as Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. is owned by three siblings...Dean and Dan Thorson and Sherry Ulman. Last fall Ulman and Dan Thorson decided to sell the land to developers of the golf course, but Dean Thorson filed a lawsuit to stop the sale, saying the laws that formed the family farm corporation stipulated the land could only be sold or handed down to members of the family. The other two siblings argue those laws don't apply because the land is no longer being farmed. The trial in October will be heard by Judge Stephen Wentzell. A pre-trial hearing is set for September 12th.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Carol Houghton

Carol Ann (Jeppesen) Houghton, age 84, of Olivia, MN died on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at RenVilla Healthcare Center in Renville. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 29th, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in Olivia with Rev. Matt Hausken officiating. Burial will be in the Olivia Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 28th, from 4-7 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred and will be donated to charities that are dear to Carol’s heart.
OLIVIA, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman arrested after Spicer SWAT standoff expected in court Tuesday

(Spicer MN-) A woman is under arrest after police responded to a report of shots being fired in a home in Spicer Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 5:54 p.m. they were called to a home in the 200 Block of 5th Avenue where someone had reportedly fired gunshots. The home and nearby homes were evacuated, a perimeter was set up, and the Kandi-Meeker SWAT Team tried to contact the suspect, a 60-year-old woman, via loudspeaker. She finally responded and exited the home but was not fully compliant and she was subdued using non--lethal ammunition. Kimberly Kohls is now in the Kandiyohi County Jail and will likely have her first court appearance today.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Dennis Wallin

Dennis W. Wallin, age 75, of Litchfield and formerly of Atwater, passed away Thursday, June 23, at the Gloria Dei Manor in Litchfield. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atwater. Interment will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
ATWATER, MN
willmarradio.com

2nd Annual KWLM Pro-Am Golf Tournament

(Eagle Creek Golf Club, Willmar, MN) -- The 2nd Annual KWLM Pro-AM was a rousing success with 75 amateur and 25 PGA Professional players battling the course and each other but not the weather on a beautiful sunny day. Here are the results, when you get t the landing page...
WILLMAR, MN
AG Week

Minnesota grain dryer experiment will put 'green ammonia' to the test

MORRIS, Minn. — Can “green ammonia'' be an efficient fuel for drying down grain?. Seamus Kane is working to prove that it can be. Kane is a University of Minnesota researcher who is about to wrap up three years of work by testing out an ammonia-fueled grain dryer at the West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris.
MORRIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Matthew Wrobleski

Matthew James Wrobleski, 48, of Willmar, died Sunday, June 19th. His funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Friday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.hafh.org.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman arrested after stand-off with SWAT Team in Spicer Sunday

(Spicer MN-) A woman is under arrest after police responded to a report of shots being fired in a home in Spicer Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 5:54 p.m. they were called to a home in the 200 Block of 5th Avenue where someone had reportedly fired gunshots. The home and nearby homes were evacuated, a perimeter was set up, and the Kandi-Meeker SWAT Team tried to contact the suspect, a 60-year-old woman, via loudspeaker. She finally responded and exited the home but was not fully compliant and she was subdued using non--lethal ammunition. She is now in the Kandiyohi County Jail awaiting charges, and her name has not been released.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN

