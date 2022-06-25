Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 12:36AM CDT by NWS

Carol Ann (Jeppesen) Houghton, age 84, of Olivia, MN died on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at RenVilla Healthcare Center in Renville. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 29th, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in Olivia with Rev. Matt Hausken officiating. Burial will be in the Olivia Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 28th, from 4-7 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Olivia and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred and will be donated to charities that are dear to Carol’s heart.
Comments / 0