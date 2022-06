Oceanside, CA -Write On, Oceanside! is an annual literary festival to celebrate and inspire local authors hosted by Oceanside Public Library and Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation. This year’s celebration will be once again live and in person on Saturday, August 13. Join us in gearing up for Write On, Oceanside! by participating in a writing contest. In 500 words of prose or poetry share your story of “Getting Through to the Other Side…in Oceanside!” Get creative, or personal, whimsical or solemn and share with the community how you get through.

