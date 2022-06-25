Tyrese Martin honored by alma mater after being drafted

With free agency still two days away, rumors about P.J. Tucker landing in Philadelphia continue to percolate. After Marc Stein reported earlier in the week that multiple executives believe the 76ers will sign Tucker to a three-year, $30M contract, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer conveys a similar sentiment today.
Maori Davenport was a highly-sought after, five-star recruit a few years back. Now she's landed in the SWAC for a program looking to contend.
The post Maori Davenport, a former five-star, headed to HBCU appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Former Alabama big man Alex Tchikou has a new home. The 6-11 forward entered his name in the transfer portal in March following the conclusion of the Tide’s 2022 season, but he only just now selected a new school. Tchikou announced via a message on Twitter that he’ll be headed to play for Archie Miller and Rhode Island next season. Here was his full message:
Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
When Georgia lost a NFL draft record 15 players this spring, some couldn’t picture how the Bulldogs could revamp its roster to the level of dominance that was displayed in 2021. Yet here we are with just eight weeks left till kickoff and UGA has one of the top...
Comments / 0