Tyrese Martin honored by alma mater after being drafted

Former Alabama big man Alex Tchikou has a new home. The 6-11 forward entered his name in the transfer portal in March following the conclusion of the Tide’s 2022 season, but he only just now selected a new school. Tchikou announced via a message on Twitter that he’ll be headed to play for Archie Miller and Rhode Island next season. Here was his full message:

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO