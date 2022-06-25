ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Tyrese Martin honored by alma mater after being drafted

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyrese Martin honored by the city of Allentown and Allen after...

On3.com

Former Alabama forward Alex Tchikou announces transfer to Rhode Island

Former Alabama big man Alex Tchikou has a new home. The 6-11 forward entered his name in the transfer portal in March following the conclusion of the Tide’s 2022 season, but he only just now selected a new school. Tchikou announced via a message on Twitter that he’ll be headed to play for Archie Miller and Rhode Island next season. Here was his full message:
extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
