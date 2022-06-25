Abortion ruling expected to have impact on Pa.'s November elections

Pennsylvania's budget deadline is looming on Thursday. Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for a minimum-wage increase that would get the state to $15 an hour by 2028. A new brief gives a profile of the workers who would benefit. The analysis from Keystone Research Center found an estimated 1.46 million...
EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors formally sought approval Monday night from Lower Macungie Township to create a crossing guard program. The district will seek authority from Lower Macungie Township to assume the hiring and oversight of crossing guards at Willow Lane Elementary School. The move culminates discussions between the two entities which has spanned roughly two years.
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - A senior center unveiled a new state-of-the art addition during a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday. The Heritage of Green Hills in Cumru Township includes 70 one-bedroom and studio suites. It also includes a dining area and an outdoor patio. The center offers personal care and memory care...
This longtime favorite Italian restaurant has gotten the township planning commission's approval to remain open when the state transportation department takes one-third of its parking lot to build a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Route 222 and Long Lane. The township zoning hearing board had previously given preliminary approval...
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to a fire at a stone quarry in Lehigh County. It was first reported at 8:15 a.m. Monday at New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. on Willow Street in North Whitehall Township, near Coplay, according to emergency dispatchers. Police tell 69 News...
Drone helps police capture man who threatened restaurant staff in South Heidelberg Twp. Benny Carver fled into a wooded area, and police pursued, along with a Western Berks Fire Department drone flying overhead.
S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after threatening staff at a restaurant in Berks County, then fleeing police, authorities say. It started around 4 p.m. Saturday at Salute Ristorante Italiano in South Heidelberg Township, in the Sinking Spring Plaza along Route 422, township police said Monday.
