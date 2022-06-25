ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Abortion ruling expected to have impact on Pa.'s November elections

 4 days ago

Volunteer crossing guards? East Penn school board brainstorms ideas after township transfers responsibility

EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors formally sought approval Monday night from Lower Macungie Township to create a crossing guard program. The district will seek authority from Lower Macungie Township to assume the hiring and oversight of crossing guards at Willow Lane Elementary School. The move culminates discussions between the two entities which has spanned roughly two years.
EMMAUS, PA
State-of-the art senior center unveiled in Cumru Twp.

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - A senior center unveiled a new state-of-the art addition during a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday. The Heritage of Green Hills in Cumru Township includes 70 one-bedroom and studio suites. It also includes a dining area and an outdoor patio. The center offers personal care and memory care...
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
VALENTINO'S: 15492 Kutztown Road (Route 222), Maxatawny Township

This longtime favorite Italian restaurant has gotten the township planning commission's approval to remain open when the state transportation department takes one-third of its parking lot to build a traffic roundabout at the intersection of Route 222 and Long Lane. The township zoning hearing board had previously given preliminary approval...
MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, PA
Fire reported at stone quarry in North Whitehall

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to a fire at a stone quarry in Lehigh County. It was first reported at 8:15 a.m. Monday at New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. on Willow Street in North Whitehall Township, near Coplay, according to emergency dispatchers. Police tell 69 News...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

