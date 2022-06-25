ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur ISD approves plan to add metal detectors; enhance elementary school safety

By Mary Meaux
Port Arthur News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders with Port Arthur Independent School District approved the purchase of metal detectors for all elementary campuses and additional locations on secondary campuses. The Garrett brand metal detectors come in at $64,425. The devices will help with scanning for weapons and assisting security personnel with other measures established for school safety,...

