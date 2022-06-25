Local roundup: Weir misses cut at U.S. Senior Open

Field Day. To some people it is ball games and sporting events. To amateur radio enthusiasts, it is the day where they take their equipment and setup antennas. They are trying to talk to other stations all across north America. The only difference is they are doing it with auxiliary power. They are out in a public place, like a park or a shopping center. “It is an exercise in emergency preparedness,” , said Howard Rubin, when talking about Field Days past. Rubin is a member of the Penn Wireless Association. The club meets in Bristol Township.

LEVITTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO